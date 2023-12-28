SecureMac and ThreatHunter.ai Announce Cross Advisory Board Appointments

BREA, Calif. and STAYTON, Ore., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration between two leading cybersecurity firms, SecureMac and ThreatHunter.ai, it was announced today that Nicholas Raba, CEO of SecureMac, and James McMurry, CEO of ThreatHunter.ai, will be joining each other's advisory boards. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in the enhancement of cybersecurity measures and knowledge exchange in the tech industry.

SecureMac
Nicholas Raba joins ThreatHunter.ai's Advisory Board
Nicholas Raba, with his extensive experience in cybersecurity and his visionary leadership at SecureMac, will be bringing his expertise to the advisory board of ThreatHunter.ai. Raba's appointment is expected to foster new insights into ThreatHunter.ai's strategic planning and product development, leveraging his deep understanding of cybersecurity threats and solutions.

James McMurry adds expertise to SecureMac's Advisory Board
In a reciprocal move, James McMurry, the CEO and founder of ThreatHunter.ai, will join the advisory board of SecureMac. McMurry's unique perspective on Artificial Intelligence, Threat Detection, Threat Intel and his experience in leading a cutting-edge cybersecurity firm will be invaluable to SecureMac as they continue to innovate and protect against evolving digital threats.

A Collaboration for Enhanced Cybersecurity
This collaboration represents a mutual recognition of the strengths each CEO brings to their respective fields. By sharing knowledge and expertise, both SecureMac and ThreatHunter.ai aim to enhance their capabilities in tackling current and future cybersecurity challenges.

Quotes from the CEOs

Nicholas Raba of SecureMac expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Joining the advisory board of ThreatHunter.ai is a unique opportunity to collaborate with like-minded professionals dedicated to advancing cybersecurity. I am excited to contribute to their already impressive work."

James McMurry of ThreatHunter.ai echoed this sentiment: "I am honored to be joining the advisory board of SecureMac. This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to excellence in cybersecurity and I look forward to the mutual growth and learning this partnership will bring."

About SecureMac
SecureMac is a leader in the world of Apple security. For 25 years, SecureMac has helped keep Apple Mac users safe with award-winning security and privacy apps, macOS malware research, and timely Apple security news and updates.

Learn more at: https://securemac.com/  
For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About ThreatHunter.ai
ThreatHunter.ai, a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, led by CEO James McMurry, specializes in advanced threat detection and response, utilizing AI and machine learning to combat cyber threats. The firm is known for its AI-driven threat detection platform, integrating seamlessly into security systems for real-time threat analysis. With a mission to provide intelligent, automated cybersecurity solutions, ThreatHunter.ai is at the cutting edge of technology and cyber intelligence.

Visit our website at https://www.threathunter.ai
For media inquiries, please contact Lydia Coulter, 714-515-4011, [email protected].

