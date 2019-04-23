Securematics Named 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Juniper Networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty distributor Securematics, Inc. is pleased to announce it has been recognized as the 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by premier vendor partner Juniper Networks, an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks. This marks the fourth time Securematics has earned the Distributor of the Year award and affirms Securematics' value add to Juniper through combining in-depth networking and security expertise with next-generation marketing methodologies and white-glove customer service.

"Juniper is pleased to honor the partners who use their ingenuity and business acumen to solve customers' biggest challenges," said Christian Alvarez, Partner and Distribution Sales Leader at Juniper Networks. "Securematics is a valued partner and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with them."

In 2018, Securematics continued its focus on enhanced digital marketing programs that highlight technical knowledge and mindshare amongst sales engineers and technical resources at the partner level. Securematics continues to emphasize partner enablement as a key driver of new business and competitive breakthrough. Looking to 2019 and beyond, Securematics aims to continue launching innovative and compelling enablement and training initiatives to develop new and existing channel partners.

"This award affirms our path forward and represents that our value add to Juniper is the highest amongst our direct competitors," said Brian Vincik, Vice President and General Manager of Securematics. "We will continue to endeavor to provide a level of customer service, knowledge transfer and partner enablement that cements our position as the leading Juniper distributor partner."

"Our No. 1 priority is delivering value to our partners and vendors. Everything we do flows from that priority set. Today's network requires manageability, flexibility and scalability. We want to make our channel partners more profitable while helping provide leading edge security and the safest networks possible for a dynamic marketplace," says Vincik.

To learn more about Securematics, visit www.securematics.com.

About Securematics

Securematics is an award-winning, high-touch U.S. technology distributor that specializes in secure networking solutions, services, technical training, and support. The preferred distribution partner for many of today's leading and emerging networking and security brands including Juniper Networks, SonicWall, Pulse Secure, and Ruckus Networks, you can learn more about us at www.securematics.com.

