SecurePark Technologies Announces New Executive

EDMONTON, Canada, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurePark Technologies Inc., an emerging software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for parking enforcement, announced today the hiring of Shane Nolan as President.

In this role, Shane will be responsible for overseeing daily operations at SecurePark, reporting directly to the company's co-founders, Gord White and John White. He will implement key strategies, guide product development priorities, and establish new sales and marketing partnerships.

Prior to SecurePark, Shane started his professional career in 1990 with Bell Mobility in Toronto, Canada, then with AT&T Wireless and Sierra Wireless in the United States. Over the years he has gained valuable experience and developed lasting relationships in the parking industry with leading solution providers, integrators and customers in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific markets.

"Shane offers the knowledge and experience that our organization needs as the demand for our services continues to grow domestically and internationally," said Gord White, co-Founder of SecurePark. "We look forward to leveraging his leadership and insight to grow the SecurePark business by enhancing our products and service in ways that are meaningful to our clients. We are very excited to welcome Shane to the SecurePark team."

About SecurePark Technologies Inc.

Since 2014, SecurePark Technologies Inc. has been providing parking management and enforcement solutions for customers in education (universities/colleges), healthcare (hospitals), property management (commercial and retail), security services and parking operators of all sizes.

SecurePark provides secure, affordable, and scalable cloud-based parking management and enforcement applications using smartphones, tablets, sensors and automatic license plate recognition (ALPR / ANPR).

