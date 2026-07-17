SecurePutCalls.com Hits More Than 500 Users Milestone With Patented Options Trading Risk Intelligence Platform

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurePutCalls.com, an innovative options trading risk intelligence platform, has reached 500 users in just a few months — all through organic growth from the global trading community.

SecurePutCalls solves one of the most persistent and costly problems in retail options trading: the inability of brokerage platforms to show true cumulative breakeven after multiple rolls. U.S. Patent Pending No. 63/876,532 for SecurePutCalls groundbreaking invention in automated roll-chain reconstruction.

SecurePutCalls LLC Option Trading Analytical Tool

Core Functionality & Key Features:

Patented automated roll-chain reconstruction with real-time cumulative breakeven recalculation (U.S. Patent Pending No. 63/876,532)





Advanced Position Tracker that imports live and historical positions from 30+ brokers via Snap Trade





Proprietary risk engines: Gamma Squeeze, Short Squeeze, Circular Trading Anomaly, and Black Swan detection





Assignment-Risk Heatmap specifically designed for cash-secured puts with dividend and earnings alerts





Comprehensive Wheel Strategy Screener, Wheel Back tester with multiple strategy modes and squeeze-period exclusions





Flow Scanner, Strike Advisor, and Strategy Simulator





API access for developers and automated trading systems





Daily risk alerts, performance tracking, and visual risk degradation indicators





Personalized AI Assistant for portfolio analytics and data analysis to help traders in day-to-day trading analytics

The platform has seen strong early adoption, with many users upgrading to the Pro tier for full risk engines, unlimited back tests, and API capabilities.

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SecurePutCalls is available at https://secureputcalls.com with a free tier and Pro subscriptions starting at $19/month.

Legal Disclaimer:

SecurePutCalls.com is an educational and analytical platform only. It does not provide investment, financial, tax, or trading advice. All information and tools are for informational and educational purposes. Trading options involve substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Users are solely responsible for their own investment decisions and should consult with qualified financial professionals before making any trades. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About SecurePutCalls LLC

Founded by the Gupta Family, SecurePutCalls LLC is an educational and analytical platform dedicated to helping retail options traders worldwide through patented risk intelligence technology. The company is headquartered in Indiana, USA.

Media Contact:

Pritima Gupta

Operations & Marketing Lead

SecurePutCalls LLC

Phone: 317-695-8244

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://secureputcalls.com

U.S. Patent Pending: 63/876,532

SOURCE SecurePutCalls LLC