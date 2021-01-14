SecureReview, Sponsor of Legalweek 2021, Hosts Legal Cybersecurity Panel

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join SecureReview for a timely and vital discussion on challenges related to cybersecurity risks. The one hour panel, " WFH Cybersecurity Risk Management from Legal, Business and IT perspectives ," will take place virtually on February 2, 2021 at 11:45 AM as part of Legalweek 2021 . Registration for Legalweek is free.

Experts from leading law firms, managed review, hosting and cyber security companies join the CLE session to address cybersecurity risk management in the "Work From Anywhere" world in the COVID-19 era.

SecureReview logo

Topics include document review planning and staffing, project initiation, management, and quality control -- all with an eye on infosec and data loss prevention at a moment where most contract document review attorneys are working from home. With time for participation and Q&A, session attendees can expect to gain rich perspectives on cybersecurity and compliance issues facing legal teams engaged in remote review projects.

Panel participants

Jordan Ellington, the organizer of the panel, said, "Work from home creates risk for confidential data and document sharing. We will offer solutions to help businesses shore up security for all employees, vendors and contractors." Ellington looks forward to sharing the vast knowledge of the expert panel and providing participants with the information they need to flow documents safely between authorized users.

About SecureReview

SecureReview, a proud sponsor of Legalweek 2021, provides a cybersecurity platform for unparalleled, transparent protection for legal, financial and life sciences organizations. Law firms and corporations of any size can protect document reviews, investigations, translations, deals, audits, and any situation where organizations share extremely sensitive files with external users, while meeting stringent corporate IT and regulatory security requirements. SecureReview's SessionGuardian and SessionGuardian Enterprise employ artificial intelligence to protect the last 18" of the internet — the distance between the PC screen and end user.

For more information, visit http://www.securereview.com & email [email protected]. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Sue Spolan

844.303.5324

[email protected]

SOURCE SecureReview

Related Links

http://www.securereview.com

