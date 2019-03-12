SecureSky Completes Acquisition of EvengX

OMAHA, Neb., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSky, Inc., a cloud security management company, has completed its acquisition of EvengX, LLC, and its agent-based and network technology SafetyNet™. SafetyNet offers cross-platform technology and defense capabilities against threats and malicious behaviors. It can be easily integrated with existing security or cloud fabrics. The patented detection communication techniques and lightweight technology enables rapid deployment and operations in dynamic cloud environments.

"We are excited with the acquisition of EvengX and SafetyNet," said Michael Hrabik, SecureSky Chief Executive Officer. "The innovative technology was built to proactively detect risk and be easily deployable in modern cloud workloads. This allows SecureSky to enhance our current services and gain real-time visibility into dynamic cloud, container-based, and modern application environments. We will also benefit by welcoming a group of talented, seasoned security development professionals to our outstanding DevOps team."

"We look forward to extending our integration of this technology into our SaaS security framework. SafetyNet will deliver highly granular visibility into cloud workloads and allow us to perform risk and compliance assessments, gather workload threat data, and enable automated investigations. The technology, with twenty-seven active and pending patents, gives us insight and action into cloud services and also provides a rich data source for our Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Threat Hunting services," said Court Little, SecureSky Vice President of Development and Operations.

About SecureSky

SecureSky, Inc., is a cloud security management company, providing a full portfolio of cloud security services and business relevant metrics that enable executive and board level engagement, and helps organizations fully secure their cloud workloads, data, applications and infrastructure. We assist clients in utilizing cloud-native and third-party tools, as well as incorporating their cloud security initiatives into a unified security program. The goal is to securely accelerate our clients' usage of IaaS and SaaS while reducing risk and operational costs. Offerings include Security Consulting, Managed Detection and Response and a patent-pending, active prevention and interactive threat validation and response engine.

For more information, visit SecureSky.com.

SOURCE SecureSky

Related Links

https://www.securesky.com

