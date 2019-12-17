SecureSky Cyber Threat Center Increases Its Threat Intelligence Capabilities with Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) and Active Protections Program (MAPP) Partnership

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSky today announced a partnership with Microsoft to strengthen its threat intelligence capabilities and provide customers with proactive risk and threat protection. The Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP) is designed to enhance the security ecosystem and better protect customers by providing partners access to extensive threat intelligence from malicious sites and early release of security vulnerability information. By receiving early MAPP intelligence, Secure Sky can deploy proactive protections against vulnerabilities and emerging threats to its customers who are using its Active Protection Platform and Managed Detection and Response services.

"SecureSky is pleased to be added to the MAPP program - a community of leading security companies and researchers who are making an impact on keeping customers safe. Our relationship with the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) will strengthen SecureSky's Cyber Threat Center and increase our ability to provide proactive threat detection to our customers," said Brian Greidanus, SecureSky's VP of Security Services and Cyber Threat Center.

Allen Brown, Senior Security Program Manager at Microsoft said, "Protecting customers from today's aggressive threats requires engineering excellence as well as robust partnerships with defenders across the industry." Brown continues, "By sharing actionable security information with trusted partners like SecureSky we ensure customers have protection from threat and vulnerability data that mitigate their risk from bad actors."

About SecureSky

SecureSky delivers a complete portfolio of cloud security and compliance solutions to help organizations secure their cloud applications, services and environments. The SecureSky Active Protection Platform delivers full visibility and real-time response to current and emerging threats across the entire cloud stack. SecureSky also provides security, compliance and forensic services to enable enterprise to defend against cybercriminals and state-sponsored attacks.

https://securesky.com/

About the Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP)

MAPP is a program from the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) that provides vulnerability information to security software providers in advance of Microsoft's monthly security update release. By receiving vulnerability and threat information earlier, security providers can deploy protections ahead of publicly available vulnerability details.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/msrc/mapp

About the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC)

The Microsoft Security Response Center is part of the defender community and on the front line of security response evolution. For over twenty years, we have been engaged with security researchers working to protect customers and the broader ecosystem.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/msrc

SOURCE SecureSky

Related Links

http://www.securesky.com

