SecureSpace Announces Grand Opening of a New Self Storage Facility in Titusville, FL

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage announces the Grand Opening of a new self storage facility in Titusville, Florida.

The newly converted property is strategically located between I-95 and US Highway 1 at 810 Cheney Highway in Titusville, Florida, and offers 75,000 square feet of secure, climate-controlled space.

This new SecureSpace location features ground-floor and second-floor units for easy access with sizes as small as 5'x5' and as large as 15'x25'.

The property's leasing office features a comfortable lobby with free WiFi and work stations, moving supplies including boxes and furniture covers, and friendly staff to assist with all storage needs.

The former K-Mart location was acquired in 2019 by InSite Property Group, the parent company of SecureSpace, and converted into the world-class self storage facility that is opening this week.

InSite Partner and Development Manager Paul Brown notes, "We love Titusville – we have owned stores here before and were eager to return to this community with a truly secure and high-quality solution for their valuables. We would love to invite you to take a look – please visit us or go to SecureSpace.com to learn more."

Titusville is located along the Indian River, west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center, and south-southwest of the Canaveral National Seashore. It is a principal city of the Palm Bay–Melbourne–Titusville Metropolitan Statistical Area.

The SecureSpace Self Storage Titusville will be open for business on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Customers can pre-reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (321) 385-8620.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities are brand-new buildings and provide the latest amenities in securing your belongings. We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit http://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace self storage. As a fully integrated developer, builder and operator, InSite Property Group currently has a pipeline of more than 20 brand new storage facilities under development. Please visit http://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

Contact:

Christian Espinal

(866) 821-6560

info@securespace.com

https://securespace.com

SOURCE SecureSpace

