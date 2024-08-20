SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in Honolulu, Hawaii

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace Kapolei, located in and serving the Honolulu suburb of Kapolei on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

The newly-built Class A facility is strategically located on Kapolei Kai Street and offers 105,050 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 4'x5' to 10'x30'. The facility sits near Interstate H 1, the busiest highway in Honolulu, within a three-mile trade area that has a rapidly growing population and a high median income of $116,399. The site is the only new facility in the pipeline within a three-mile radius.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Aloha State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi in the leasing office and loading area, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace's proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

"I am very happy to announce that our newest asset in the beautiful state of Hawaii, SecureSpace Kapolei, is now open," said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. "The area currently has limited self-storage options, and we are proud to offer our state-of-the-art facility to the residents of this modern and thriving community."

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Kapolei is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

Based in Redondo Beach, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self-storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

