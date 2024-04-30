SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in Los Angeles, California

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace Santa Fe Springs , located in and serving the city of Santa Fe Springs, CA.

SecureSpace Santa Fe Springs

The newly-built Class A facility is strategically located at 11212 Norwalk Boulevard and offers 96,471 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space, with units ranging from 5'x5' to 20'x25'. The facility sits on the heavily trafficked Norwalk Boulevard, where 24,000 vehicles pass by daily. The dense residential area is undersupplied, and the two closest alternative facilities do not offer climate-controlled units.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Golden State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi in the leasing office and loading area, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace's proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

"I am very happy to announce that our newest asset in Los Angeles, SecureSpace Santa Fe Springs, is now open," said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. "The area currently has limited self-storage options, and we are proud to offer our state-of-the-art facilities in service of the Fulton Wells neighborhood and beyond."

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Santa Fe Springs is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Redondo Beach, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self-storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

SOURCE InSite Property Group