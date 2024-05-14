SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in Los Angeles, California

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace Los Angeles Avalon, located in and serving the city of Los Angeles, CA.

The newly-built Class A facility is strategically located at 6500 Avalon Boulevard and offers 89,127 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 5'x5' to 10'x25'. The facility sits on the heavily trafficked Avalon Boulevard, less than one mile from the 110 Freeway, where 27,000 vehicles pass by daily, in a dense residential area with a three-mile population of 500,000. The area currently has an exceptionally low self-storage supply of 1.9 square feet per capita within a three mile radius. With the addition of SecureSpace Los Angeles Avalon, SecureSpace now has ten stores open and operating in the Los Angeles MSA, and another three under construction.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Golden State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi in the leasing office and loading area, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace's proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

"I am very happy to announce that our newest asset in Los Angeles, SecureSpace Los Angeles Avalon, is now open," said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. "The area currently has extremely limited self-storage options, and we are proud to offer our state-of-the-art facilities to the residents of this vibrant LA community."

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Avalon is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

Based in Redondo Beach, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self-storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

