REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace Signal Hill , serving the city of Long Beach, California.

SecureSpace Signal Hill

The newly-built Class A facility is strategically located at 3177 California Avenue and offers 139,772 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 5'x5' to 10'x30', as well as 20 covered RV parking spaces. The facility sits adjacent to a Target in a densely populated area of 285,000 people within a three-mile radius, and has excellent visibility from and access to the 405 freeway, a primary north-south conduit through Los Angeles county, where 250,000 vehicles pass by daily. With the addition of SecureSpace Signal Hill, SecureSpace now has eleven stores open and operating in the Los Angeles MSA, and another two under construction.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Golden State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi in the leasing office and loading area, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace's proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

"I am very happy to announce that our newest asset in greater Los Angeles, SecureSpace Signal Hill, is now open," said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. "The area is currently underserved, and we are proud to offer our state-of-the-art facility to the residents of this historic Los Angeles community."

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Signal Hill is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Redondo Beach, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self-storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

