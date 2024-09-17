SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in San Jose, California

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace San Jose Winfield , located in and serving the city of San Jose, California.

SecureSpace San Jose Winfield

The newly-built Class A facility is strategically located at 5775 Winfield Boulevard and offers 67,570 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 5'x5' to 10'x30'. The facility sits in a densely populated area of 189,000 people within a three-mile radius, with a high median income of $161,000. The area has limited competition to serve these residents, with a three-mile self-storage supply of just 3.5 square feet per capita. SecureSpace San Jose Winfield is the sixth SecureSpace location in the San Jose Metro, and twelfth in the greater Bay Area, with two more under construction.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Golden State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi in the leasing office and loading area, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace's proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

"I am very happy to announce that our newest asset in the South Bay Area, SecureSpace San Jose Winfield, is now open," said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. "The area currently has limited self-storage options, and we are proud to offer our state-of-the-art facility to the residents of this Silicon Valley community."

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace San Jose Winfield is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Redondo Beach, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self-storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

