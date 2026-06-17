SecureSpace Deer Park Opens on Long Island

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage ("SecureSpace"), a leading self-storage platform with locations across key urban markets in the U.S., has opened its newest location at 999 Long Island Ave in Deer Park, NY. This marks SecureSpace's first store on Long Island, and 11th in the New York City MSA.

SecureSpace Deer Park

Now rebranded as SecureSpace Deer Park, the three-story, Class A climate-controlled facility offers 49,875 square feet of storage space across 537 units ranging from 4x5 to 10x30. The property sits just off a primary N/S intersection with Commack Road, where 42,000 vehicles pass by daily, and is 300 yards from a 125-acre destination retail complex anchored by Tanger Outlets, Home Depot, Kohls, and a host of other national retailers.

Enhancements are underway to ensure the facility meets SecureSpace's premium standards. The leasing office will be upgraded to the brand's signature contemporary style, and the property will feature proprietary AI-enabled cameras and sensors for enhanced security. Customers will also enjoy complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the building.

SecureSpace Deer Park remains open for business during the renovation. Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the spaces, and rent a unit online without setting foot inside. Or, call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly agent about your secure space at SecureSpace.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the U.S. With assets located across key urban markets, exceptional service and leading security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

SOURCE SecureSpace Self Storage