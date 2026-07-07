SecureSpace San Diego Encanto Opens in San Diego, CA

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage ("SecureSpace"), a leading self-storage platform with locations across key urban markets in the U.S., has opened its newest location at 5950 Federal Blvd in San Diego, CA.

SecureSpace San Diego Encanto

Now rebranded as SecureSpace San Diego Encanto, the three-story facility offers 51,190 square feet of storage space across 555 units ranging from 5x5 to 10x30, along with eight rentable parking spaces. The property sits along MLK Jr Freeway, where more than 149,000 vehicles pass by daily, and is less than a 10-minute drive from downtown San Diego. Positioned seven miles west of SecureSpace Spring Valley, this marks SecureSpace's fourth store in the San Diego MSA, with a fifth currently under construction four miles southeast.

Enhancements are underway to ensure the facility meets SecureSpace's premium standards. The leasing office will be upgraded to the brand's signature contemporary style, and the property will feature proprietary AI-enabled cameras and sensors for enhanced security. Customers will also enjoy complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the building.

SecureSpace San Diego Encanto remains open for business during the renovation. Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the spaces, and rent a unit online without setting foot inside. Or, call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly agent about your secure space at SecureSpace.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the U.S. With assets located across key urban markets, exceptional service and leading security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

SOURCE SecureSpace Self Storage