SecureSpace University Place Opens in University Place, WA

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage ("SecureSpace"), a leading self-storage platform with locations across key urban markets in the U.S., has opened its newest location at 7701 40th Street West in University Place, WA.

SecureSpace University Place

Now rebranded as SecureSpace University Place, the single-story facility offers 63,005 square feet of storage space across 655 units ranging from 5x5 to 15x25, along with 34 rentable parking spaces. The property sits adjacent to a retail center anchored by Trader Joe's, Safeway, and Starbucks, one of the primary shopping destinations in the most affluent pocket of the trade area. Positioned 3.6 miles west of SecureSpace Nalley Valley and 5.6 miles north of SecureSpace Lakewood, this marks SecureSpace's 17th store in the Seattle MSA.

Enhancements are underway to ensure the facility meets SecureSpace's premium standards. The leasing office will be upgraded to the brand's signature contemporary style, and the property will feature proprietary AI-enabled cameras and sensors for enhanced security. Customers will also enjoy complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the building.

SecureSpace University Place remains open for business during the renovation. Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the spaces, and rent a unit online without setting foot inside. Or, call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly agent about your secure space at SecureSpace.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the U.S. With assets located across key urban markets, exceptional service and leading security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

SOURCE SecureSpace Self Storage