SecureSpace Rockville Opens in Washington DC MSA

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage ("SecureSpace"), a leading self-storage platform with locations across key urban markets in the U.S., has opened two facilities at 4 and 44 Research Place in Rockville, MD.

Now rebranded as SecureSpace Rockville, the two adjacent, multi-story buildings together offer 127,000 square feet of storage space across 1,454 units ranging from 5x5 to 10x30.

SecureSpace Rockville

Built in 2016 and 2020, respectively, the 4 Research Place building is a three-story facility offering 60,008 square feet across 710 units, and the 44 Research Place building is a three-story facility offering 66,940 square feet across 744 units. Both buildings feature climate-controlled interior units, complemented by a limited number of high-demand drive-up units in the rear building. The property benefits from excellent visibility along Interstate 270, where 219,000 vehicles pass by daily, and sits within one of the most affluent submarkets in the greater Washington, DC area, with a median household income of $127,000 within a three mile radius.

Enhancements are underway to ensure the facility meets SecureSpace's premium standards. The leasing office will be upgraded to the brand's signature contemporary style, and the property will feature proprietary AI-enabled cameras and sensors for enhanced security. Customers will also enjoy complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the building.

SecureSpace Rockville remains open for business during the renovation. Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the spaces, and rent a unit online without setting foot inside. Or, call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly agent about your secure space at SecureSpace.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the U.S. With assets located across key urban markets, exceptional service and leading security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

SOURCE SecureSpace Self Storage