SecureSpace Seattle Skyway Opens in Seattle, WA

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage ("SecureSpace"), a leading self-storage platform with locations across key urban markets in the U.S., has opened its newest location at 5890 South 129th Street in Seattle, WA.

SecureSpace Seattle Skyway

Now rebranded as SecureSpace Seattle Skyway, the four-story, Class A climate-controlled facility offers 72,625 square feet of storage space across 822 units ranging in size from 5x5 to 10x30. The property sits just off Martin Luther King Jr Way South, where 31,000 vehicles pass by daily. Positioned 1.6 miles north of recently-opened SecureSpace Tukwila, and 4.7 miles southeast of SecureSpace Beacon Hill, this new store continues to expand SecureSpace's presence in the south end of the city.

Enhancements are underway to ensure the facility meets SecureSpace's premium standards. The leasing office will be upgraded to the brand's signature contemporary style, and the property will feature proprietary AI-enabled cameras and sensors for enhanced security. Customers will also enjoy complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the building.

SecureSpace Seattle Skyway remains open for business during the renovation. Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the spaces, and rent a unit online without setting foot inside. Or, call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly agent about your secure space at SecureSpace.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the U.S. With assets located across key urban markets, exceptional service and leading security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

SOURCE SecureSpace Self Storage