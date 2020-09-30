KEARNY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage announces the Grand Opening of a new self storage facility in Kearny, New Jersey.

The newly built, Class A SecureSpace self storage facility is conveniently located at 8 Breiderhoft Road, Kearny, NJ 07032, north of I-280 and within 1 mile of Red Bull Arena and Harrison Path Train Station.

SecureSpace

This new SecureSpace location offers 113,000 square feet of self storage with sizes ranging from 5'x5' to 15'x20' across four climate-controlled levels.

The property's leasing office features a comfortable lobby with free WiFi, a state-of-the-art security system, moving supplies including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale, and friendly staff to assist with all of your storage needs.

Residents may also utilize a fully contactless move-in process by visiting SecureSpace.com. This easy process lets customers instantly select a unit online, pay for it with a credit card, and sign their lease, allowing them to move in at their convenience to the SecureSpace Kearny facility.

Well located for consumer and business users, the underutilized site was acquired in 2018 by InSite Property Group, the parent company of SecureSpace, and developed into the world-class self storage facility that is now open for business.

InSite Partner Paul Brown notes, "We've operated many stores throughout New Jersey over the past decade and we are excited to be opening a brand new SecureSpace location for the residents in the western part of Hudson County. We view the surrounding area as one of the best locations to live and work in all of the Northeast, and we are pleased to offer this rapidly-growing community a high quality self storage solution. We invite you to come and see the difference at SecureSpace. You can visit us in person or go to SecureSpace.com to learn more."

The township of Kearny is one with a long history of industrial development dating back to the 19th century and more recently, of rapid growth. It is encompassed by the Hackensack River to its East, the Passaic River to its West, and the convergence of the two rivers to its Southeast, forming the Newark Bay.

The SecureSpace Self Storage Kearny store will be open for business on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Customers can reserve their own secure space and experience easy, Contact Free Self Move-In process by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (201) 713-5595.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities are brand-new buildings and provide the latest amenities in securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit http://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a fully integrated developer, builder, and operator, InSite Property Group currently has a pipeline of more than 20 brand new storage facilities under development. Please visit https://www.InSitePG.com to learn more.

Contact:

Jake McMillan

(866) 521-8292

[email protected]

https://insitepg.com

