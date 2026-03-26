SecureSpace Self Storage Opens SecureSpace Tukwila in the Seattle, WA MSA

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage ("SecureSpace"), a leading self-storage platform with locations across key urban markets in the U.S., has opened its newest location at 5950 Southcenter Boulevard in Tukwila, WA. This marks SecureSpace's 14th location in the Seattle MSA.

SecureSpace Tukwila

Formerly known as Tukwila Self Storage, the five-story, heated facility offers 53,185 square feet of storage space across 625 units in a wide range of storage unit sizes, including 5x5, 5x10, 10x10, 10x15, and 10x20. The property is prominently situated at the I-5 and I-405 interchange, a high-traffic corridor where nearly 50,000 vehicles pass daily. In addition, the Tukwila location strategically fills the geographic gap between SecureSpace's existing properties in Beacon Hill (6 miles north) and SeaTac (3.5 miles south), providing a seamless network for residential and commercial tenants.

The facility is currently undergoing enhancements to meet SecureSpace's premium standards. The leasing office will be upgraded to the brand's signature contemporary style, and the property will feature proprietary AI-enabled cameras and sensors for enhanced security. Customers will also enjoy complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the building.

As these updates near completion, SecureSpace Tukwila is open for business. Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the spaces, and rent a unit online without setting foot inside, or call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly agent about your secure space at SecureSpace.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the U.S. With assets located across key urban markets, exceptional service and leading security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

SOURCE SecureSpace Self Storage