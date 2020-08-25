SecureStrux LLC Opens Office at University of Central Florida Business Incubator

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SecureStrux announced the opening of its new office location in Orlando, Florida. The new office will be located at the University of Central Florida Business Incubator, allowing SecureStrux to expand its presence in the area and engage with the Modeling and Simulation community. Partnering with academia, industry, businesses, and professionals to provide innovative and turn-key cybersecurity / cyber compliance partnerships.

The goal of the Business Incubator office is to allow SecureStrux to grow its RMF, CMMC, and CCRI business. Being located in the heart of the modeling and simulation community will more innovative engagements, resources, and results for cybersecurity needs.

"This new business venture is an amazing opportunity for SecureStrux. We are excited to build deeper connections with the Orlando community. In today's ever-changing cyber compliance landscape, we are the frontline defense for organizations. This new opportunity will allow us to serve you even more."

- Michael Ferree, VP of Business Development

