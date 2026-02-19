SecureVision Expands Southeast Footprint Through Strategic Acquisitions

Backed by Snowhawk, the Gulf Coast's Leading MDU Bulk Broadband Provider Now Serving Destin, Panama City and Highway 30A Markets

GULF SHORES, Ala., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureVision LLC, a leading bulk broadband provider serving the connectivity needs of MDUs in coastal communities along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast, today announced the recent acquisition and successful integration of IPacket Networks and ENCO's bulk connectivity business. Acquired in separate transactions, the two businesses previously operated as independently owned internet providers serving MDUs in the local market.

Backed by private investment firm Snowhawk since 2024, SecureVision has grown rapidly in recent years, both organically and through selective M&A. The acquisitions expand SecureVision's coverage and deepen its regional presence in key Gulf Coast markets, including Destin, Panama City Beach, and Highway 30A, making the company the region's largest MDU bulk broadband platform serving over 30,000 units.

"We are excited to welcome the customers and property partners of IPacket Networks and ENCO into the SecureVision family," said Robert Kleban, CEO of SecureVision. "For nearly two decades, we've built our reputation managing a unique customer base. Our regional focus allows us to deliver the reliability and responsiveness that larger national players can't match, and we look forward to serving our newest customers with unwavering dedication to best-in-class service."

"We believe regional density and operational focus create meaningful advantages in the bulk broadband market," said Robert Reid, Founding Partner at Snowhawk. "SecureVision's disciplined, multi-pronged expansion through the Gulf Coast region exemplifies the value creation opportunities on which we partner with our management teams."

The acquisitions add an attractive customer base, including several of the most sought-after multifamily properties and coastal condominiums across Northwest Florida. Following a successful integration, these customers have been seamlessly transitioned and stand to benefit from SecureVision's robust fiber-fed network and MDU connectivity services. SecureVision's complete service suite has been purpose-built for HOAs/COAs and vacation-oriented properties and includes 24/7 local support, rapid on-site response, property-wide connectivity and tech-enablement, and proactive network monitoring.

"Working with SecureVision has consistently been a seamless experience. Their responsiveness, clarity, and partnership‑driven approach make every engagement efficient and dependable," said Ryan Ekema, Regional Director, FirstService Residential.

About SecureVision, LLC

SecureVision, LLC is a leading provider of bulk broadband solutions for multifamily properties, condominiums and coastal communities along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast. Offering a range of connectivity services, SecureVision is committed to delivering reliable fiber-fed connectivity with unparalleled service quality and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit secvis.com .

About Snowhawk

Snowhawk LP is a private investment firm that targets strategic majority investments in businesses that power the economy's digital transition across cloud, connectivity, and technology services. Founded in 2022, Snowhawk brings deep sector expertise and long investing histories, partnering closely with founders and management teams to drive operational excellence, accelerate growth, and create enduring value for companies, customers, and investors. For more information, visit snowhawkpartners.com .

