SecureW2 Advances Continuous Trust Enforcement with New Security Integrations

Expanded telemetry from SentinelOne, Jamf School, and Microsoft Entra enhances certificate-based access control across enrollment and authentication

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureW2 , the passwordless security leader, today announced product enhancements that strengthen how identity, device, and risk signals govern certificate issuance and access decisions. New integrations with leading security and MDM platforms give organizations greater control through real-time, condition-aware policies.

The update introduces support for SentinelOne telemetry, joining a growing ecosystem of real-time intelligence sources, including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Microsoft Defender. These integrations power SecureW2's policy engine, enabling enforcement based on verified identity, device posture, and risk context.

"It's not enough to know what's connecting," said Bert Kashyap, CEO of SecureW2. "Security teams want the greatest certainty possible that every user and device with access to networks, applications, and workloads meets their trust standards and continues to meet them over time. This release expands our real-time intelligence signal sources, which inform dynamic trust profiles used to govern certificate issuance and drive Adaptive Defense for continuous enforcement as conditions change."

Key Enhancements Include:

SentinelOne: SecureW2 now ingests risk signals from SentinelOne's device telemetry. The platform supports 76 attributes, with 10 used by default to calculate device risk scores categorized as low, medium, high, or critical. Indicators like malware, privilege escalation, and zero-day activity adjust a device's trust profile in real time, allowing SecureW2 to block, delay, or issue certificates based on policy.





Jamf School: Jamf School integration advances from generic SCEP to a full API-based model. Real-time lookups validate device supervision, management, and group membership using attributes like isManaged and isSupervised. Devices are matched by serial number, enabling granular control over certificate issuance in Apple-first environments.





Microsoft Entra ID: User risk scores from Microsoft Entra ID can now drive enrollment and authentication policies. These scores reflect behavior anomalies, phishing exposure, and compliance gaps. Organizations can respond to elevated user risk with certificate-level controls, enabling earlier, automated enforcement.

SecureW2's JoinNow Platform applies these inputs across three strategic layers: pre-certificate issuance validation, live enforcement through Adaptive Defense, and post-issuance integrity. This defense-in-depth framework ensures trust is verified before access is granted, then continuously evaluated and enforced throughout the life of the certificate. If conditions change or anomalies are detected, the system responds automatically based on defined policy.

The release also includes enhanced ACME protocol support with a dual-verification requirement that combines organizational identity with domain control. This added rigor ensures certificates are issued only when both conditions are validated. The process is powered by a real-time intelligence engine that analyzes security signals before issuance and continuously monitors trust throughout the certificate lifecycle. Read more about this release at SecureW2's blog .

About SecureW2

SecureW2 is the leader in passwordless security, delivering a unified platform for real-time, certificate-based access across networks, applications and workloads.

The SecureW2 JoinNow Platform combines Dynamic PKI, Cloud RADIUS, and adaptive policy logic to enforce access decisions based on live identity, device posture, and risk context. Security teams use SecureW2 to eliminate shared credentials, onboard devices at scale, and gain ultimate control over network and workload access with streamlined certificate management and a lightweight, cloud-delivered architecture.

Trusted by global organizations across enterprise, education, and government, SecureW2 helps IT teams modernize authentication, reduce their attack surface, and operate with greater speed and confidence.

