SecureW2 Names Martin Musierowicz President and Mark Packham CMO

Musierowicz brings revenue leadership from Atlassian and Keyfactor;

Packham brings brand leadership from DigiCert, as enterprise demand for certificate-based security accelerates

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureW2, the leader in continuous trust enforcement and passwordless, certificate-based security for networks, applications, and workloads, today announced two additions to its executive leadership team: Martin Musierowicz as President and Mark Packham as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The appointments come as SecureW2 accelerates investment in its go-to-market strategy and brand positioning to meet growing enterprise demand for certificate-based access security, including the extension of that security to AI agents and machine workloads.

Martin Musierowicz President and Mark Packham CMO

"Martin and Mark bring exactly the kind of experience we need as we enter our next phase of growth. Martin in scaling revenue teams at companies that have gone on to IPO, and Mark in building brand leadership and turning it into revenue," said Bert Kashyap, CEO and Co-Founder of SecureW2. "Together, they strengthen our team as we bring modern PKI to the fastest growing class of non-human identity: AI agents."

As President, Musierowicz will lead go-to-market strategy and work across the business to scale execution. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at both SmartBear and Keyfactor, where he worked directly in PKI and machine identity go-to-market. Earlier in his career, he led Global Channels and Alliances at Atlassian through the company's successful IPO, where he built and scaled its worldwide partner ecosystem.

"I've spent my career helping security and identity companies scale their go-to-market as demand accelerates, and SecureW2 is at exactly that inflection point," said Musierowicz. "I'm excited to work across the team to turn that momentum into sustained growth."

Joining the team as CMO, Packham will lead global marketing for SecureW2, sharpening the company's category position as it expands beyond human identity into machine and agent trust. He joins from Dragos, the OT/ICS cybersecurity leader, where he served as CMO, and previously held the role of EVP of Marketing at DigiCert, the global leader in digital trust. With more than 25 years in B2B technology marketing, Packham has built a track record of aligning teams around growth and go-to-market success.

"SecureW2 sits at the center of one of the most important shifts in security right now – machine and AI agent identities have surpassed human identities, and most enterprises still lack the certificate-based infrastructure to secure them," said Packham. "I'm looking forward to helping tell that story and building a brand that matches the strength of the technology."

The appointments follow a period of sustained growth for SecureW2 as organizations increasingly move away from shared credentials and legacy authentication toward certificate-based, identity-driven access control. With Musierowicz and Packham now in place, the company is positioned to expand its go-to-market and brand investment through the rest of 2026, as it continues extending its PKI to new categories of enterprise identity.

About SecureW2

SecureW2 is the leader in passwordless security, delivering a unified platform for real-time, certificate-based access across networks, applications, and workloads. The SecureW2 JoinNow Platform combines Dynamic PKI, Cloud RADIUS, and advanced policy logic to enforce access decisions based on real-time user & device trust. IT & Security teams use SecureW2 to eliminate shared credentials, onboard devices at scale, and gain ultimate control over network and application access. Trusted by global organizations across enterprises, education, and government, SecureW2 helps IT teams modernize authentication, reduce their attack surface, and operate with greater speed and confidence. For more information, please visit https://securew2.com/

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SOURCE SecureW2