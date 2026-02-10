SecureW2 Unveils Global Channel Program to Accelerate Partner Growth

Led by industry veteran Stephen Newhauser, new channel program delivers a partner-first framework to drive and scale partner-led revenue

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureW2 , the passwordless security leader, today announced the launch of the Nexus Partner Program, its new global channel program, led by Stephen Newhauser, Senior Director, Worldwide Partnerships. The new channel program will drive partner growth, open new revenue streams, and offer high rewards through a performance-based tiering framework aligned to partner engagement and deal involvement.

"Redesigned from the ground up, our new channel program signifies our commitment to a partner-first strategy," said Newhauser. "Nexus symbolizes our commitment to working closely with our partners to bring world class network security to our joint customers and the broader market. The nature of cyberattacks is changing faster than most security architectures are able to adapt, and SecureW2 is uniquely positioned to help our customers and partners defend against these threats."

An accomplished channel leader, Newhauser specializes in building and launching global partner programs that drive high margin revenue for partners and organizations. As SecureW2's Senior Director, Worldwide Partnerships, he oversees the company's partner program by guiding sales strategy, building and fostering relationships, and securing strategic collaborations.

"We quickly recognized SecureW2's innovative, cloud-native approach to PKI certificates as the future of passwordless network access and device trust. Traditional PKI is complex and expensive, but SecureW2 has revolutionized this by leveraging existing customer policies and IT signals, delivering real-time validation, device trust, and a faster time-to-value." said Rich Itri, Chief Innovation Officer, ECI.

SecureW2's channel program is available globally in the North America, APAC and EMEA regions and supports customers across enterprise, education, government, and regulated and compliance-driven industries. The program prioritizes partner enablement with new tools and investments that include a centralized Partner Experience Portal, deal registration automation, sales and technical enablement libraries, MDF for pipeline creation, and improved demo access and sandbox environments.

Key features include:

Incentives and rewards, including higher margins for partner-sourced opportunities, deal protection for active engagement, access to Market Development Funds (MDF) for demand generation, lead sharing, and preferred access for top-engaged partners, and reduced-rate internal production use

Partner support and education, such as a structured 30-60-90 day onboarding roadmap, technical and sales training modules, dedicated channel management, and assigned account teams

Continued expansion of partner portal resources, improved demo access and sandbox environments, integrations, deal registration automation, and more

"PIER Group appreciates SecureW2's cloud-based, highly scalable, and lightweight architecture, allowing for fast implementation and effortless scaling while preserving robust network security without traditional authentication overhead. This approach has proven to be a dependable, rock-solid solution for our higher education customers," said Chad Williams, President, PIER Group.

"SecureW2 goes beyond simply moving RADIUS and PKI to the cloud. Its stability and deep integrations with identity providers and endpoint platforms enable our customers to implement certificate-based access controls that are both secure and operationally sustainable," said Kosuke Osada, Lead Engineer, Pentio.

The Nexus Partner Program includes Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), agents, systems integrators, and channel-focused security and network specialists. To learn more about SecureW2's channel program and tiered benefits, visit here .

About SecureW2

SecureW2 is the leader in passwordless security, delivering a unified platform for real-time, certificate-based access across networks, applications, and workloads.

The SecureW2 JoinNow Platform combines Dynamic PKI, Cloud RADIUS, and advanced policy logic to enforce access decisions based on real-time user & device trust. IT & Security teams use SecureW2 to eliminate shared credentials, onboard devices at scale, and gain ultimate control over network and application access.

Trusted by global organizations across enterprise, education, and government, SecureW2 helps IT teams modernize authentication, reduce their attack surface, and operate with greater speed and confidence.

