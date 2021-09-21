Secureworks Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks®, (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Secureworks has successfully met AWS's requirements for managed security services that protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services. This new baseline standard of quality was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size spanning six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. The six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical and operational requirements specific to AWS.

AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency to help customers to easily acquire validated security monitoring and management. AWS security experts annually validate that the tools and processes of each MSSP address cloud security challenges such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency makes it faster and easier for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency differentiates Secureworks as an MSSP and AWS Partner with 24/7 managed cloud security skillsets.

"Secureworks is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status," said Chris Bell, Vice President Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Secureworks. "By integrating data from critical AWS security services with additional telemetry from endpoints, network, and other cloud solutions into Secureworks' cloud-native, security platform, Taegis™, customers and partners have a unified view of their entire threat landscape. By applying analytics, Taegis prioritizes threats, empowering security experts to focus on the most significant – regardless of where the threat began or has penetrated."

Secureworks delivers Taegis XDR within its managed service offering, Taegis ManagedXDR, or through its channel partners who can build their own MSSP offering on the platform to deliver 24x7x365 threat detection and response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency highlights Secureworks' commitment to its Global MSSP Partner program. The Taegis XDR SaaS solution empowers MSSPs to provide the broadest and deepest visibility to derive actionable insights and quick actions, helping their customers reduce business risk.

"AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency is a testament to Secureworks' cloud competency, service, and value they provide to their customers and partners," said Ryan Orsi, Global Security/MSSP Practice Team Lead, AWS. "We look forward to working together to deliver security insights to our joint customers and partners."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Additionally, Secureworks Taegis solutions can be quoted and secured in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information.

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

