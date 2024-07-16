Secureworks Elevates State of Cybersecurity for Mid-Market Customers with new Tailored Managed Detection and Response Offering

Taegis ManagedXDR Plus delivers bespoke security at scale to solve mid-market resource challenges that traditional MDR solutions can't

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of Taegis™ ManagedXDR Plus, a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering that liberates the mid-market from indistinct, cookie cutter security solutions that don't meet their unique security requirements. Today's announcement means that this market sector will no longer be forced to use homogenous cybersecurity solutions that don't align to unique environments or the AI-fueled attacks that target them. Taegis ManagedXDR Plus empowers companies with the tailored use cases, compliance reports, and alerting they need to tackle the rising tide of cyberattacks and regulations with limited budget and people.

Nearly one in three (30%) mid-market companies experienced at least one ransomware attack in 20231 highlighting the need for organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency with a proactive approach, tailored to their environment. Taegis ManagedXDR Plus addresses the evolving needs of this market sector with greater customization and flexibility on alerting, workflows, and reports to address their specific environment, industry regulations, and risk profile. These personalized configurations are supported by expanded threat hunting and access to proactive services to further increase their vigilance against threats. Organizations can see more, detect better, and respond faster by leveraging Secureworks security operations expertise and threat intelligence to fortify their cyber resiliency and exposure management.

"Until today, the mid-market has had to make do with security solutions that do little to bolster their cyber posture. Yet as the economic driving force for countries around the world, the butterfly effect of a cyberattack on organizations in this sector can often be felt far and wide, testing the digital resilience of the wider global economy. It is imperative for our collective defense that organizations of all sizes have access to cybersecurity that improves their security posture within the reality of their budget," said Kyle Falkenhagen, Chief Product Officer, Secureworks. "The cost of building a SOC in-house quickly escalates when you consider the breadth and depth of expertise required for these advanced challenges, let alone the costs of hiring, training and retaining a robust staff for 24/7 coverage. Taegis ManagedXDR Plus enables mid-market customers to take full advantage of the Taegis platform and our in-house experts to up-level their security to an enterprise level without breaking their budget."

Delivered using the Secureworks Taegis XDR platform, Taegis ManagedXDR Plus expands upon the capabilities of Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR solution in several areas:

Tailored AI Enriched Use Cases: Taegis ManagedXDR Plus customers can leverage customization options tailored to their specific needs.

Taegis ManagedXDR Plus customers can leverage customization options tailored to their specific needs. Expanded Threat Hunting: This new tier quadruples the number of AI assisted threat hunts available as part of Taegis ManagedXDR, and allows for customized requests to more rapidly uncover emerging and undiscovered threat actors targeting their environments.

This new tier quadruples the number of AI assisted threat hunts available as part of Taegis ManagedXDR, and allows for customized requests to more rapidly uncover emerging and undiscovered threat actors targeting their environments. Premium Support with Named Experts: Customers can also tap into the knowledge of Secureworks experts to further optimize Taegis in their environment, including 1x1 guidance to help efficiently build their security posture over time.

Customers can also tap into the knowledge of Secureworks experts to further optimize Taegis in their environment, including 1x1 guidance to help efficiently build their security posture over time. Proactive Security Services: Customers can select from a range of proactive security services to further raise their resiliency, identify gaps in posture, and deepen Taegis knowledge.

Secureworks now offers three tiers within its Taegis ManagedXDR portfolio - Taegis ManagedXDR, Taegis ManagedXDR Plus and Taegis ManagedXDR Enhanced - delivering on the company's commitment to meet customers wherever they are on their security journey. Regardless of the tier, Taegis ManagedXDR customers enjoy transparent pricing in an inclusive model which includes direct access to security experts within 90 seconds, one year of log retention to assist in threat hunting and compliance needs, hundreds of integrations to unify their existing ecosystem, and more to provide mid-market customers peace of mind and predictability in their cybersecurity budget.

"In an increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity landscape, enterprises find it challenging to handle security operations by themselves. These organizations have distinct needs. Secureworks acknowledges this and provides increased flexibility with Taegis ManagedXDR Plus," said Lucas Ferreyra, cybersecurity industry analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "This new MDR service tier delivers additional capabilities that multiply the value of Secureworks MDR service, further enhancing prevention, detection and response, and showing why Secureworks is one of the leaders in the MDR space."

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a SaaS-based, open XDR platform built on 20+ years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Taegis is embedded in the security operations of thousands of organizations around the world who use its advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

1 RSM US Middle Market Business Index Special Report: Cybersecurity 2024

