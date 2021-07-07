Secureworks Enhances Vulnerability Detection & Response With Proprietary CTU Threat Intelligence

ATLANTA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the integration of threat intelligence feeds from Secureworks Counter Threat Unit™ (CTU) into Secureworks Taegis™ VDR (Vulnerability Detection and Response) to identify and help eliminate the latest high-risk vulnerabilities in enterprises before they can be exploited.

While threat actors use advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures to identify vulnerabilities, security teams are forced to fall back on simple severity scores to prioritize threats. Now with Taegis VDR, security administrators will reduce the danger of being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of vulnerabilities and the difficulties of integrating related information.

Taegis VDR intelligently prioritizes vulnerabilities to reduce remediation efforts by 15x by assessing 50 factors across organizations, assets, and networks. This now includes Secureworks CTU-curated threat intelligence to drive prioritization.

Each factor acts as a virtual expert with specific knowledge that feeds the Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine of VDR. By integrating CTU™ threat intelligence, the need to manually correlate it with vulnerability data is eliminated saving vital time and effort to speed remediation.

Secureworks CTU performs more than 1,400 incident-response and 2,500 adversarial testing engagements each year and monitors 246 threat groups globally. Continuous asset discovery, identification, vulnerability scanning, and prioritization accelerates remediation by focusing on the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest threats to the organization.

"High-performing IT security teams know that a best practice for vulnerability management is integrating vulnerability scanning with threat feeds to accurately estimate risk. Without that extra level of intelligence, IT teams are presented with the impossible challenge of addressing every vulnerability," said Craig Robinson, program director, Security Services, IDC. "Working with the right partner allows companies to do more with less – a necessity as companies face challenges such as a shortage of skilled talent and attacks that are increasing in volume and sophistication."

In applying advanced machine learning to prioritization, Taegis VDR surfaces serious security issues that might otherwise be missed, such as a vulnerability that has a low criticality score but attacks a high-value asset with direct access to other vulnerable high-value assets. Security teams can focus remediation efforts on the vulnerabilities that truly present the greatest threats to their organization.

"With Secureworks Taegis, we are continually integrating our 20+ years of deep security expertise and current understanding of the threat with the latest advancements in software engineering and data science," said Steve Fulton, chief product officer, Secureworks. "Taegis VDR, unlike traditional vulnerability management systems, provides a risk-based approach that combines continuous scan data and threat intelligence with the power of machine learning, saving security professionals hours of manual work analyzing, integrating, and utilizing the data required to keep a company's IT infrastructure secure."

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Read the Secureworks Blog

SOURCE SecureWorks, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.secureworks.com

