Secureworks Showcases Real Breach Protection at Black Hat USA 2021

With adversaries using increasingly sophisticated techniques to exploit gaps in point solutions, and organizations struggling with limited security staff and skills, there is a growing need for a smarter approach to security. Secureworks will demonstrate how customers can leverage Taegis Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Taegis Vulnerability Detection and Response (VDR) enriched with comprehensive threat intelligence to fortify attack surface and combat threats across their IT infrastructure, including endpoints, network, and cloud. Secureworks will also present the new free Adversary Software Coverage (ASC) tool that lets security operations professionals interactively explore how Taegis XDR coverage and countermeasures map to the specific MITRE ATT&CK tactics, techniques, and procedures. Secureworks experts will be available to share insights and practical advice via the Black Hat Virtual Conference platform.

"Black Hat USA is our time to connect as a security community and collaborate in our fight against adversarial attacks," said Steve Fulton, chief product officer at Secureworks. "This past year, we've seen the threat landscape expand with the rise of ransomware and other malicious attacks, and Secureworks has been relentless in helping our customers and partners on the front lines with advanced threat detection, streamlining collaborative investigations, and automating the right response. Accelerating SOC effectiveness is synonymous to Secureworks; it's what we've done for two decades. At this year's Black Hat USA, we're looking forward to sharing our customer-driven advancements in Taegis XDR and Taegis VDR to continue arming security teams with even greater operational efficiency and effectiveness."

Meet us at Black Hat USA

Register for a free virtual pass and stop by the Secureworks virtual booth to learn how to protect against breaches with Secureworks products and services. Register for a free virtual Business Pass here.

Schedule a meeting and live virtual demo: Once registered, visit Secureworks' virtual exhibitor booth to request a meeting with Secureworks experts and a demonstration:

Taegis XDR and Taegis VDR – There is no single solution that delivers guaranteed protection from breaches. A better approach is one that combines hardening with the ability to identify threats earlier in the kill chain, saving precious time when every second counts. Secureworks will demonstrate how Taegis XDR and Taegis VDR with comprehensive threat intelligence can help organizations reduce the risks and consequences of a breach.



– There is no single solution that delivers guaranteed protection from breaches. A better approach is one that combines hardening with the ability to identify threats earlier in the kill chain, saving precious time when every second counts. Secureworks will demonstrate how Taegis XDR and Taegis VDR with comprehensive threat intelligence can help organizations reduce the risks and consequences of a breach. Taegis XDR Adversary Software Coverage (ASC) tool – The new ASC tool allows users to interactively explore how Secureworks Taegis XDR maps coverage and countermeasures to the tactics and techniques used by over 500 adversarial software types against the MITRE ATT&CK framework, including ATT&CK v9. Learn how organizations can use the ASC tool to:

– The new ASC tool allows users to interactively explore how Secureworks Taegis XDR maps coverage and countermeasures to the tactics and techniques used by over 500 adversarial software types against the MITRE ATT&CK framework, including ATT&CK v9. Learn how organizations can use the ASC tool to: Model cyberattacks by threat category or malware name based on security use cases

by threat category or malware name based on security use cases

Understand attack sequences in terms of adversary software behaviors mapped to MITRE ATT&CK techniques

in terms of adversary software behaviors mapped to MITRE ATT&CK techniques

Visualize the end-to-end attack surface and the security tools required to minimize exposure and reduce risk.

Participate in an On Demand Session available in the On Demand Zone area at any time during the Black Hat Virtual Conference:

Hands-On with GraphQL and XDR: Essential Skills for the Modern Security Analyst –GraphQL—a powerful, low-code database query tool—lets security analysts zero in on exactly the data they need to speed up security investigations using Secureworks Taegis XDR or another open solution. Join Ryan Alban , global solution lead, Secureworks Threat Detection & Response and Trenton Ivey , senior information security researcher, Secureworks Counter Threat Unit ™ , for a no-nonsense, practical session that will help sec ops professionals extract additional value and insights from their security data.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security operations and analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and

Read the Secureworks Blog

SOURCE SecureWorks, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.secureworks.com

