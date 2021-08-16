Secureworks to Participate in Upcoming DA Davidson Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the DA Davidson virtual investor conference on September 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Secureworks' investor relations website at https://investors.secureworks.com/.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Read the Secureworks Blog

SOURCE SecureWorks, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.secureworks.com

