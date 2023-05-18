Secureworks to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on June 8, 2023

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, June 8, 2023, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks® will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com . The webcast will be archived at the same location.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

