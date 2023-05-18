Secureworks to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on June 8, 2023

News provided by

Secureworks, Inc.

18 May, 2023, 16:35 ET

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, June 8, 2023, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours. 

Secureworks® will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location. 

About Secureworks
Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook

Read the Secureworks Blog

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.

