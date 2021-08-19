Secureworks Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award for Taegis XDR Cloud-native Security Operations and Analytics Platform

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that Secureworks Taegis™ XDR has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its ability to help customers protect their organizations' expanding attack surface. The award recognizes Secureworks for helping its customers detect more true positives, accelerate investigations and response, and maximize the ROI of existing security tools.

Built for security analysts by security analysts

Secureworks' threat detection and response teams developed tools with the visibility, analytics and automation they needed to manage sophisticated threats for customers with speed and accuracy. When organizations asked for access to the same capabilities that enabled Secureworks' SOC, the company productized its software to deliver the Secureworks SecOps advantage to its customers.

Taegis XDR cloud-native software-as-a-service helps organizations maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of security operations. With Taegis, customers reap the following benefits:

Holistic visibility and control over their environments based on telemetry analyses across endpoints, networks, and clouds

The ability to detect and validate advanced threats leveraging Taegis AI-powered analytics and comprehensive threat intelligence from Secureworks Counter Threat Unit™

Accelerated investigations and incident response with all the data, threat-hunting tools, and automated playbooks at analysts' fingertips in one easy-to-use console.

By partnering with Secureworks, we're partnering with a business that's been a specialist in security for 20 years," said Dino Cooper, CEO of Viadex. "Secureworks ensures we don't have the gaps that could leave us vulnerable to a security breach."

Meaningful automation is key to Secureworks' excellence

According to Frost and Sullivan, meaningful automation is "key to Secureworks' excellence in the XDR market," reducing mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) to minutes. To achieve this result, Secureworks uses automated playbooks based on best practices derived from 1,400 incident-response engagements that Secureworks handles every year.

"Taegis XDR collects and analyzes telemetry from the network, cloud, endpoints, and other touchpoints. It then automatically correlates logs and events from different security sources to validate and prioritize alerts. Taegis XDR is designed to ensure that security personnel don't waste valuable time reacting to false alerts," said Lucas Ferreyra, Research Analyst. "Taegis' AI-powered advanced analytics engines analyze billions of events and include a comprehensive threat-hunting toolkit to alleviate the challenge of manually stitching data together or switching between disparate tools."

"This recognition is particularly meaningful, as it pinpoints why we do this work in the first place: to add value to our customers and help them achieve better security outcomes," said Wendy Thomas, president of Customer Success and incoming CEO. "Security professionals today are facing an adversary in an increasingly complex attack surface, and they look to us to help them spend their time wisely on the events that pose the greatest risk to their organization. We built Taegis XDR so our customers could leverage an integrated platform that works with point products from across the industry, enabling higher fidelity detections and automated response capabilities."

Fighting adversaries together

Frost and Sullivan also recognized Secureworks for its XDR implementation options: SaaS (Taegis XDR) for organizations with mature security operations, or Taegis ManagedXDR with 24x7 threat hunting and incident response services. Secureworks SecOps professionals are one click and 60 seconds away through an integrated Ask the Expert live chat that connects customers directly to a security analyst for questions or help.

"With Taegis, Secureworks gives customers access to the technology, best practices, and threat research used by its own experts, adding interactive features to help with investigations," noted Ferreyra. "Overall, the benefits of the Taegis XDR, as well as Managed XDR's cross-layered detection and response, allow organizations to ease their transition to XDR."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Global Customer Value Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Access the report and additional cited benefits here.

