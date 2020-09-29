Securicy Speeds SOC 2 Compliance Process With Latest Release

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Securicy unveiled a faster, automation-driven path to achieving SOC 2 compliance. The cornerstone of the latest release of Securicy's Information Security Management Platform is Audit Connect, a new feature designed to reduce friction and wasted time when managing vendor security assessments and formal audits such as SOC 2. In this release, Securicy also substantially expands its SOC 2-specific content and templates, capturing the latest best practices and incorporating hundreds of tasks related to SOC 2 certification.

Audit Connect increases transparency and trust by giving technology companies an efficient way to securely share their policies, tasks, controls, and files with authorized customers, prospects, and auditors without the hassle of managing or exporting various spreadsheets and gathering documents to email back and forth.

"The compliance process can be time-consuming, stressful, and overwhelming for SaaS companies," says Darren Gallop, CEO and co-founder of Securicy. "Tech companies can use Securicy's Audit Connect to eliminate the friction and burden of collecting and sending a mass of documents and spreadsheets that prove compliance. By giving auditors and customers an easy way to assess the company's security program, tech companies can demonstrate how they prioritize security by monitoring, implementing, and maintaining their security controls."

In addition to the turnkey SOC 2 implementation program, Securicy's Information Security Management Platform further supports companies' SOC 2 requirements by enabling them to:

Quickly build their SOC 2 compliance foundation with custom-generated, comprehensive policies.

Streamline SOC 2 audit preparation with an Information Security Gap Analysis report that gauges current security posture in relation to SOC 2.

Generate reports for customers and auditors and to check compliance status ahead of the certified SOC 2 audit.

Obtain supplementary tools, pen tests, and other resources to assist in being SOC 2 compliant.

Access Securicy's experts for Advisory Hours to assist with unique requirements or exceptions.

About Securicy

Securicy is a SaaS company that specializes in simplifying information security and privacy compliance for businesses. The Securicy platform is an information security management platform for businesses selling to large enterprises. Employing industry-leading best practices to generate information security policies and automatically create implementation tasks, Securicy acts as your command center, providing access to the tools, resources, and advisors your business needs for building and maintaining security compliance. More information can be found at securicy.com.

