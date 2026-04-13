Securing AI becomes top priority as CIOs rank AI alongside malware, ransomware and phishing as major cyber risk

CIOs cite the culmination of a cyber skills shortage, and blind spots introduced by shadow AI, as a significant risk for them to manage and almost half wish AI had never been invented

77% of organisations experienced cybersecurity incidents in the past year, as AI-powered threats outpace defences

57% say employees jeopardise data security through AI use

34% say AI has created new security blind spots

Malware, ransomware (33%) and phishing (30%) remain the dominant threats closely followed by AI itself (28%)

LONDON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, the leading global technology service provider, today reveals that securing AI has become a top priority for CIOs, with over a quarter reporting AI as a significant source of risk, placing it on par with established attack vectors like malware, ransomware and phishing. According to its annual CIO Report, which surveyed over 1,000 CIOs globally, despite AI's potential to tackle cyber threats, it is increasingly becoming part of the threat landscape itself.

The research revealed that 77% of organisations experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past year, and security teams, already under sustained pressure before AI, are now struggling to keep pace. Over a third report reduced ability to detect breaches, a similar number (34%) cite increased blind spots, and 41% say incident response times have worsened. As a result, 68% have raised budgets for post-breach remediation and ransom payments in preparation for incidents that increasingly feel inevitable. Despite the opportunities presented by AI, just under half say they often wish AI had not been invented.

While teams grapple with AI-driven vulnerabilities, risks from a lack of AI governance are also emerging. Only 37% of CIOs say they have full visibility of AI tools in use across their organisation, two-thirds admit employee training on AI risk management is insufficient, and 62% say employees jeopardise data security through AI use.

The prevalence of AI governance measures remains low, with just 37% of CIOs deploying AI bias processes, 40% using explainability mechanisms and 48% maintaining AI audit trails and logging.

Underlying these challenges is a fundamental skills gap, 94% of CIOs report a cybersecurity skills shortage. To tackle this, half are prioritising skill-based hiring and workforce upskilling through advanced certifications and training, while 44% are turning to managed services to fill critical security gaps.

Bob Bailkoski, Global CEO of Logicalis Group, commented: "AI is a powerful force in cybersecurity, but without the right skills and governance, it can create more vulnerabilities than protection. CIOs have the challenging task of defending their organisations against AI-driven threats, but also from the risks posed by the very AI tools meant to safeguard them.

Given skills shortages and an accelerating threat landscape, CIOs need strong governance, clear visibility, and trusted partnerships built into every AI initiative from the start to stay secure."

To see the full report head to https://www.logicalis.com/cio-report

About the research

At the end of 2025, Logicalis commissioned independent market research specialist Vanson Bourne to do a survey. Vanson Bourne interviewed 1,000 Business and IT professionals across EMEA, APAC, US and South America. Only respondents with over 250 employees with involvement in digital transformation and cloud computing within their organisations were interviewed.

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change™. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimise operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including reliability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.63 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $3.6 billion.

SOURCE Logicalis