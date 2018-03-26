Securing Cleveland's Healthcare Hub - Millions of Devices at a Time

Medical IT scenarios pose security risks on multiple fronts. First, connected records systems containing personal information are lush targets for identity thieves. Compromising a medical device and using it as a network beachhead could result in a breach of patient records. Second, with life and death scenarios on the line, attackers could exert control over dependent medical equipment, with potentially fatal results.

Security for the healthcare industry begins with building a foundation of unique identity and trust. It is maintained by the ability to securely update medical devices throughout their complete lifecycle, as required by the FDA's Postmarket Management of Cyber Security in medical devices. CSS has a rich history of partnering with businesses to provide the next generation in medical device security using software and managed services.

The CMS Solution Suite establishes trusted identity for medical devices, providing complete device identity lifecycle management, and offers the following advantages for your healthcare IT/IoT ecosystem:

Reduction of errors

Enhanced patient experience

Efficient management/monitoring of pharmaceutical drugs

Answering critical security and functionality questions posed by medical device and patient data sensitivity coupled with the need for ongoing device updates to mitigate ever evolving threats, CMS delivers:

Unique medical device identity

Trust to every single medical device at massive scale (millions)

Crypto-agile approach featuring secure update and on-going device management (compliance with the FDA's Postmarket Management of Cyber Security in medical devices)

Turnkey solution for new products ready for market, yet in need of security

