Securing the New Digital Ecosystem: Resecurity® Exhibits at DoDIIS 2021

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, today announced the unveiling of their next-generation cybersecurity platform at the 2021 Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DoDIIS) Worldwide Conference in Pheonix, Arizona. For nearly 20 years, the DoDIIS Worldwide Conference has served as the premier information technology conference welcoming over 2,000 attendees and representing over 400 different government organizations.

Government organizations face an uncharted digital ecosystem that has led to record cyber incidents and advanced adversarial tactics in 2021. This year's conference theme, Foresight 20/20: Building a New Digital Ecosystem, emphasized the need to adopt innovative solutions and collaborate across the industry to maintain a competitive strategic advantage over adversaries.

"We simply can't count on hope and good luck to save us from strategic surprise, specifically in the cyber domain in which we operate. We need the strongest possible national unity and purpose to protect our Nation's secrets and keep pace with our adversaries," said Michael Waschull, acting Intelligence Community chief information officer and deputy IC CIO, during a keynote session.

Uniquely positioned to provide ecosystem protection and real-time threat intelligence, Resecurity exhibited their latest research, risk management and security capabilities that protect organizations on multiple levels, including network, cloud, applications and users. Particularly relevant for the government sector, they shared risk intelligence innovations designed to identify and score the network, identity, technology, and geographical risks within an organization's security ecosystem.

"Resecurity is proud to have participated in this year's DoDIIS conference. As government organizations look to secure their growing ecosystems, we must come together to collaborate, solve challenges, and share best practices," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Solutions like Resecurity's cyber risk and intelligence platform are essential to compete with adversaries in the new digital ecosystem, providing security leaders increased visibility and actionable data to protect their organizations."

