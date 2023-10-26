Securing the Skies: Global Aviation Cybersecurity Market Set to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Cyber Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aviation cyber security market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to reach US$ 6.5 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13% during 2023-2028. The aviation industry relies heavily on internet-connected systems for various operations, making cybersecurity a top concern to prevent disruptions and protect services, reputation, and finances.

Key Market Trends:

  1. Rising Passenger Traffic: Increasing passenger traffic in the aviation industry is driving the demand for cyber security solutions as airlines aim to secure their systems and data.
  2. Cyberattacks: The growing instances of cyberattacks on aviation systems have led to increased investments in cybersecurity to protect against threats.
  3. Technological Upgradation: The adoption of advanced technological solutions and infrastructure upgrades in the aviation sector is contributing to market growth.
  4. Regulatory Frameworks: Governments worldwide are developing regulatory frameworks for aircraft systems, boosting the demand for aviation cyber security.
  5. COVID-19 Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted airline services due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, affecting market growth. Recovery is expected as normalcy returns.

Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented based on solution type, deployment type, and application:

By Solution Type:

  • Threat Intelligence and Response
  • Identity and Access Management
  • Data Loss Prevention
  • Security and Vulnerability Management
  • Managed Security
  • Others

By Deployment Type:

  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premises

By Application:

  • Airline Management
  • Air Cargo Management
  • Airport Management
  • Air Traffic Control Management

By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global aviation cyber security market include Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., SITA N.V., Thales Group, and Unisys Corporation.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. How has the global aviation cyber security market performed and what are the growth projections?
  2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?
  3. What are the key regional markets?
  4. How is the market segmented based on solution type, deployment type, and application?
  5. What are the factors driving market growth, and what challenges are faced?
  6. Who are the key players in the industry, and what is the competitive landscape?

