Securing the Truth: International Experts Address the Impact of Russian Disinformation on Religious Freedoms and National Security

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The conference "Russian Disinformation: Tactics, Influence, and Threats to National Security" gathered prominent experts across media, politics, security, and human rights, as well as representatives from diverse religious communities, to confront the mounting challenge of Russian disinformation. Held in Washington, D.C., the event created a critical platform to assess the mechanisms of Russian influence operations, examine their impact on national and international stability, and strategize ways to combat these pervasive threats.

Over the course of the conference, experts explored how Russian disinformation campaigns aim to destabilize governments, interfere with electoral processes, and undermine religious freedoms in both occupied territories and democratic nations. Speakers emphasized the influence of disinformation strategies on global perceptions of Russia's military activities and the broader implications for societal cohesion worldwide.

The opening panel, titled "The Strategic Use of Disinformation in Propaganda," focused on Russia's deployment of social media to amplify fabricated narratives, often inadvertently echoed by mainstream media. Panelists highlighted the proliferation of state-backed "alternative" news sources that obscure facts, presenting real-time detection of disinformation as a formidable challenge. This discussion underscored the crucial role that fact-checking organizations and responsible media outlets play in curtailing the spread of false information.

Jason Shelton, serving as a Policy Advisor and Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration under the Biden-Harris Administration, emphasized the significance of a coordinated approach: "Disinformation is not merely a nuisance; it's a direct threat to democratic values and national security. Combating it effectively requires a united front between governments, media, and civil society."

A key session, "Russian Disinformation and the Erosion of Religious Freedoms in Occupied Territories and Democratic Nations," delved into Russia's manipulation of religious freedoms as a tactic to deepen societal rifts. The panel analyzed how Russian state actors and associated organizations use disinformation to marginalize religious groups, focusing on regions such as Crimea and Donbas, with significant repercussions beyond these areas. Russian-backed anti-cult organizations, including the Russian Association of Centers for the Study of Religion and Sects (RACIRS), have been accused of fueling fear by labeling various religious groups—such as Scientologists, Baptists, Pentecostals, Orthodox Christians, Muslims, Greek Catholics, Mormons, and civil society organizations such as ALLATRA, as "dangerous cults." This targeted misinformation has led to intensified persecution and forced suspension of religious practices in occupied regions and beyond.

Andrii Oliinyk, Head of the Aggression Division at the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, highlighted the disinformation campaigns that aim to frame the Russian invasion as a "sacred war" endorsed by Russian religious leaders, such as Patriarch Kirill. "Russian military chaplains are distorting facts about Ukraine and promoting persecution based on religious beliefs across occupied territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson," Oliinyk stated, noting that Ukrainian property and religious sites have been looted. This Russian influence extends into Europe, where organizations operate under the patronage of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) investigator Anton Stepanov explained that ROC affiliates work hand-in-hand with Russian media and intelligence to embed anti-Western and anti-religious propaganda into everyday discourse.

Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and Crimea shared his experience of religious repression in occupied Crimea, revealing that "prior to 2014, there were 49 religious organizations; post-annexation, that number has dropped to seven, effectively ending the activity of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Crimea." Some clergy members have even continued anti-Ukrainian activities from abroad, exacerbating disinformation and persecution against Ukrainian faith communities.

Prominent philosopher and religious scholar, Professor Liudmyla Fylypovych, warned that "Russia does not simply misinform about religious freedom—it strangles it." She noted that representatives from various religious communities have reported systematic suppression, with Russian authorities barring them from practicing their chosen faiths.

Lesya Zaburanna, member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, addressed how Russian disinformation campaigns have shifted global influence tactics, using disinformation to evade accountability for war crimes. "One example is how Russia denies its responsibility for war crimes, refusing to recognize its culpability," Zaburanna remarked, underscoring how disinformation has become a global tool for destabilization.

Valentyna Kosiuk, expert at the Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA," elaborated on how Russia's disinformation apparatus has attempted to dismiss documented atrocities, like those witnessed in Bucha, as staged. She noted that Russia's denial of atrocities, sometimes labeling victims as "actors," aims to obscure truths and shape international narratives. Kosiuk explained the immense challenges faced by Ukraine's legal system in ensuring justice, particularly with evidence collection in conflict zones, further complicated by Russian forces' systematic destruction of evidence. To meet these challenges, Ukraine has advanced its investigative capabilities. The country has received mobile DNA labs from international partners, allowing evidence processing in real time. This year, Ukrainian police, supported by the U.S., also received cutting-edge resources, including 3D ground laser scanning systems and rapid DNA profiling labs that generate profiles within 90 minutes. "By harnessing this technology and fostering international collaboration, Ukraine is making strides in its pursuit of justice, which is integral to countering Russian disinformation," Kosiuk noted.

The third key session, "Elections Under Siege: How Russian Disinformation Undermines Democratic Processes," was moderated by Paolo von Schirach, President of the Global Policy Institute and Professor of Political Science at Bay Atlantic University, Washington DC. This panel explored how Russian disinformation campaigns actively disrupt democratic processes worldwide. Experts, including von Schirach, highlighted how fabricated narratives are spread to foster division and mistrust in electoral systems across the United States and Europe, disrupting democratic stability. Iryna Kopanytsia, former CEO of White Ribbon campaign in Ukraine an international campaign against domestic violence, a woman rights activist, humanitarian and a public speaker, emphasized how Russian disinformation has far-reaching consequences beyond Ukraine. She highlighted cases in Europe and the United States where false narratives cultivated by Russian sources undermined public trust, fueled societal divides, and amplified skepticism toward democratic institutions. These campaigns are part of a concerted effort to erode support for Ukrainian sovereignty and disrupt Western unity.

For a comprehensive overview of the conference agenda and list of speakers, view the full agenda here: Conference Agenda and video from the event.

The conference also marked the release of a detailed report analyzing Russian disinformation tactics. This report provides an in-depth look at the methods employed by Russia to undermine religious freedoms and sway elections and can be accessed here: Disinformation Report.

