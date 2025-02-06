Securitas AB Full Year Report 2024 | January-December

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

October–December 2024

Total sales MSEK 41 794 (39 542)

Organic sales growth 4 percent (6)

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 6 percent (6)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 3 036 (2 683)

Operating margin 7.3 percent (6.8)

Earnings per share, SEK 2.86 (2.11)

(2.11) Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 3.05 (2.44)

(2.44) Cash flow from operating activities 153 percent (166)

January–December 2024

Total sales MSEK 161 921 (157 249)

Organic sales growth 5 percent (9)

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 6 percent (34)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 11 200 (10 247)

Operating margin 6.9 percent (6.5)

Earnings per share, SEK 9.01 (2.24)

(2.24) Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 10.81 (9.59)

(9.59) Net debt/EBITDA ratio 2.5 (2.7)

Cash flow from operating activities 84 percent (80)

Proposed dividend for 2024 of SEK 4.50 (3.80) per share, distributed in two equal installments

Comments from the President and CEO

"Strong strategic execution and performance in 2024"

"We concluded 2024 with an operating margin of 7.3 per­cent (6.8) in the fourth quarter. The improvement was mainly driven by the security services business in Europe. Security services in North America and our global technology and solutions business also supported.

Organic sales growth was 4 percent in the fourth quarter. Real sales growth in our technology and solutions business was 6 percent, supporting the shift in the mix toward higher-margin business.

Operating cash flow was 153 percent (166) in the fourth quarter and 84 per­cent (80) for the full year. Cash flow generation in 2024 supported an accelerated deleveraging to a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5 (2.7) at year-end.

SHAPING SECURITAS FOR LONG-TERM SUSTAINABLE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

In a time of heightened global uncertainty and an increased threat environment, clients are looking for a future-oriented partner with extensive security expertise. Our long-term partnership approach, combined with our global presence, technology and digital capabilities is a critical differentiator that makes us the partner of choice.

Our business model is resilient, and we drive operational value creation through growth in technology and solutions, improved portfolio profitability in security services, cost efficiency and digital innovation. In the fourth quarter, our margin on new sales improved thanks to a strengthened client offering. Additionally, active portfolio manage­ment contributed to improved profitabil­ity in our security services business, especially in Europe.

Our technology and solutions business delivered healthy growth and operating margin improvement in the quarter. By the end of the year, we closed the STANLEY Security integration program, and I am pleased with how we have successfully managed this large and complex process. With a strong value proposition in place and the integration now behind us, we are in a good position to focus on operational delivery and client engagement.

After a few years of extensive work under our transformation programs to create a modern and more digital Securitas, we have now completed yet another milestone with the finalization of the Ibero-American program. In Europe, we still have some work remaining and will continue our implementation efforts in 2025 and 2026, albeit at continued lower investment levels.

As we build the new Securitas, we continue to create scale and increased automation opportunities. In January 2025, we started to execute additional identified opportunities to run our business at a structurally lower cost level which will deliver MSEK 200 in annualized savings by the end of 2025, primarily in Europe. The total cost of this business optimization program is MSEK 225, and will be accounted for as an item affecting comparability in 2025. Total investments related to items affecting comparability will be materially reduced in 2025 to approximately MSEK 375.

As part of our strategy, we are continuing to assess our business mix and presence to enhance our performance and long-term competitive position. Late in the fourth quarter, we signed a put option agreement to divest our airport security business in France due to the limited opportunity to pursue our long-term strategy at a healthy financial performance.

2024 – A STRONG YEAR

As I look back at 2024, I am proud of the Securitas team and our per­formance. We have taken important steps on our journey to transform Securitas into the leading intelligent security partner, strengthened our operating margin to 6.9 percent (6.5) and improved earnings per share by 15 percent in 2024. We still have important work ahead of us, but we are on track with our strategic plan, and we remain committed to achieving our target of an 8 percent operating margin by the end of 2025."

Magnus Ahlqvist

President and CEO

PRESENTATION OF THE FULL YEAR REPORT

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone ­conference on February 6, 2025, at 9.30 a.m. (CET) where President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Andreas Lindback will present the report and answer questions. The ­telephone conference will also be audio cast live via Securitas' website www.securitas.com

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link

www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at

www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/ after the ­telephone conference.

For further information, please contact:

Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations +46 76 116 7443

ABOUT SECURITAS

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, ­combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security ­industry. With approximately 336 000 employees in 44 markets, we see a ­different world and ­create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most – their people and assets.

Group financial targets

Securitas has four financial targets:

8–10 percent technology and solutions annual average real sales growth

8 percent Group operating margin by year-end 2025, with a >10 percent ­long-term operating margin ambition

A net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.0x

An operating cash flow of 70–80 percent of operating income before ­amortization

Securitas AB (publ.)

P.O. Box 12307

SE-102 28 Stockholm, Sweden

Visiting address:

Lindhagensplan 70

Telephone: +46 10 470 30 00

Corporate registration number: 556302–7241

www.securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 a.m. (CET) on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-ab-full-year-report-2024---january-december,c4101107

The following files are available for download: