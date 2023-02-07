Securitas AB Full Year Report January-December 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

October–December 2022

Total sales MSEK 38 091 (28 049)

Organic sales growth 9 percent (4)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 2 491 (1 646)

Operating margin 6.5 percent (5.9)

Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK –312 (–356), relating to the previously announced trans-formation programs and the acquisition of STANLEY Security

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 2.47 (1.70)*

(1.70)* Earnings per share before and after dilution, before IAC, SEK 2.63 (2.37)*

(2.37)* Cash flow from operating activities 83 percent (131)

January-December 2022

Total sales MSEK 133 237 (107 700)

Organic sales growth 7 percent (4)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 8 033 (5 978)

Operating margin 6.0 percent (5.6)

Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK –1 086 (–871), relating to the previously announced transform­ation programs and the acquisition of STANLEY Security

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 9.20 (7.14)*

(7.14)* Earnings per share before and after dilution, before IAC, SEK 10.77 (8.66)*

(8.66)* Reported net debt/EBITDA 4.0 (1.9), ­adjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio 3.7**

Cash flow from operating activities 71 percent (93)

Proposed dividend for 2022 of SEK 3.45 per share, distributed in two installments

*Number of shares outstanding have been adjusted for the rights issue completed on October 11, 2022.

For further information refer to Data per share on page 22.

**Includes STANLEY Security's 12 months adjusted estimated EBITDA.

Comments from the President and CEO

"A year of strong performance and strategic achievements"

Securitas delivered solid growth, profitability and cash flow in the fourth quarter. We target to become the most attractive security and solutions partner for our clients, and together with STANLEY Security, we know we are on track. The integration and value cre­ation processes with STANLEY Security are proceeding very well.

We concluded the year with organic sales growth of 9 percent in the fourth quarter, with good commercial traction in all business segments. Organic sales growth in North America continued to increase in the quarter and due to the previously announced renewal and expanded scope of a significant client contract we expect continued improvement in the first quarter of 2023.

Technology and solutions sales had real sales growth of 80 percent (10) in the fourth quarter, and 15 ­percent (10) exluding STANLEY Security, now re­presenting 32 percent (23) of Group sales.

The operating margin improved to 6.5 percent (5.9) and the ­operating ­result, ­adjusted for changes in ­exchange rates, increased by 39 percent in the fourth quarter, with a material con­tri­­bution from STANLEY Security and a good performance in the legacy business. The STANLEY Security business continued to perform well, and we are ahead of schedule in North America thanks to solid execution of the inte­gration and value creation plan.

The operating margin in North America exceeded 8 percent for the first time, with strong improvement also ex­cluding STANLEY Security. In Europe and Ibero-America, the operating margins improved on a full-year basis, but were flat in the quarter. Business con­ditions in Europe remain chal­lenging as a result of the labor ­shortage.

The Group's operating margin con­tinues to improve by ­realizing bene­fits from our transform­ation programs and ­execution of the value creation plan from the acquired STANLEY Security business, as well as from pursuing ­active manage­ment of lower profit­ability contracts. We continue with disciplined pricing in the guarding business and have continued to protect a positive price and wage balance in a high inflationary environment.

The Group's operating cash flow was solid in the quarter at 83 percent of the oper­ating result. Maintaining strong cash flows remains a key priority to further reducing our leverage position following the acquisition of STANLEY Security.

CREATING THE FUTURE SECURITAS

In North America we see significant value in the day-to-day operations through ­increased data-driven ­effi­ciency, product­ivity and ­financial trans­parency as a result of the transform­ation program, which was also an ­important ­enabler of the ­positive oper­ating ­margin trend.

We continue to execute the business transformation program in Europe, although with a small delay as we cali­brate the program with the STANLEY Security integration plan to optimize costs and benefits. The corres­­pond­ing program in Ibero-America is on track and we expect to realize financial and oper­ational benefits in the coming years.

While the macroeconomic environment is uncertain, we are continuously working to ­ensure we are prepared to ­manage more challenging times. One of our strengths as a company is our resilient business model with long-term client relationships and the ­continuous need for security through­out the ­economic cycle. Combining our talent and expertise with STANLEY Security has set us up for higher growth thanks to an outstanding client offering and we expect signifi­cant operating ­margin enhance­ment opportunities with a target to reach 8 percent by the end of 2025. Our margin improvement in 2022 gives us confidence that we are on the right track, and we will continue to strategic­ally assess our footprint and business mix to further sharpen our performance and position.

In 2022, we also took significant steps in our sustainability agenda as we became the first major company in our ­industry to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative.

I would like to thank our clients and the Securitas team for their tremen­dous work during a challenging year of geopolitical uncertainty and inflation­ary pressure. We are developing a ­stronger client offering and position in the market, and along with solid client relationships, this enables us to improve the ­returns for our share­holders in the ­coming years.

Magnus Ahlqvist

President and CEO

FINANCIAL INFORMATION CALENDAR

May 3, 2023, app. 1.00 p.m. (CEST)

Interim Report January–March 2023

May 4, 2023

Annual General Meeting in Stockholm

July 28, 2023, app. 1.00 p.m. (CEST)

Interim Report January–June 2023

November 7, 2023, app. 1.00 p.m. (CET)

Interim Report January–September 2023

For further information regarding Securitas IR activities, refer to

www.securitas.com/investors/­financial-calendar

PRESENTATION OF THE FULL YEAR REPORT

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference on on February 7, 2023, at 2.30 p.m. (CET) where President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Andreas Lindback will present the report and answer questions. The ­telephone conference will also be audio cast live via Securitas' website www.securitas.com

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/investors/webcasts

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at

www.securitas.com/investors/webcasts after the ­telephone conference.

For further information, please contact:

Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations +46 76 116 7443

ABOUT SECURITAS

Securitas has a leading global and local market presence with operations in 47 markets. Our operations are organized in three business segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe and Security Services Ibero-America. We also have operations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, which form the AMEA division. Securitas serves a wide range of clients of all sizes in a variety of industries and segments. Security solutions based on ­client-specific needs are built through different combinations of on-site, ­mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk ­management. We adapt our security solutions based on the risks and needs of each client through increased client engagement and continuously enhanced knowledge. Securitas is listed in the Large Cap segment at Nasdaq Stockholm.

Group strategy

At Securitas, we are leading the transformation of the security industry by putting our clients at the heart of our business. We solve our clients' security needs by offering qualified and engaged people, in-depth expertise and innovation within each of our protective services, the ability to combine services into ­solutions and by using data to add further intelligence. To execute on our strategy to ­become a security solutions partner with world-leading technology and expertise, we are focusing on four areas: Taking the lead within technology, quality guarding ­services focused on profitability, creating a global security solutions partner, ­leveraging a global platform to drive innovation.

Group financial targets

Securitas has four financial targets:

8–10 percent technology and solutions annual average real sales growth

8 percent Group operating margin by year-end 2025, with a >10 percent ­long-term operating margin ambit-ion

A net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.0x

An operating cash flow of 70–80 percent of operating income before ­amortization

Securitas AB (publ.)

P.O. Box 12307, SE-102 28 Stockholm, Sweden

Visiting address:

Lindhagensplan 70

Telephone: +46 10 470 30 00

Corporate registration number: 556302–7241

www.securitas.com

