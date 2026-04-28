Securitas AB Interim Report Q1 2026 | January-March

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

January–March 2026

Total sales MSEK 36 211 (39 606)

Organic sales growth 0 percent (3)

Adjusted organic sales growth, 2 percent*

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 4 percent (5)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 2 459 (2 525)

Operating margin 6.8 percent (6.4)

Adjusted operating margin, 7.0 percent (6.7)*

Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK 184 (–77) whereof MSEK 213 (–5) related to divestitures

Earnings per share, SEK 2.80 (2.29)

Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 2.47 (2.36)

Cash flow from operating activities 40 percent (1)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio 2.2 (2.5)

* A new key ratio, operating margin adjusted for the government business within SCIS in the process of being closed down, was added as of the second quarter 2025. A new key ratio, organic sales growth adjusted for the same business, was added as of the third quarter 2025. Refer to note 5 for further information.

Comments from the President and CEO

"Continued operating margin improvement"

"We delivered a further improvement in profitability in the first quarter, reaching an adjusted operating margin of 7.0 percent (6.7), driven by strong performance across all segments. Margins improved in line with our expectations in both the technology and solutions and the security services business lines. Overall profitability was good with an improvement in operating income of 8 percent and earnings per share of 16 percent.

Organic sales growth, adjusted for the close-down of the SCIS govern­ment business, was 2 percent which was below our expectations. The growth in North America was negatively impacted by lower instal­lation sales in the technology business. However, commercial activity re­mained healthy with strong growth in installation order intake and backlog. Real sales growth in technology and solutions was 4 percent, supporting the business mix transition. Growth in security services was hampered by active portfolio management in Europe in line with our expectations. We also experienced a slower start to the year in the Guarding business in North America.

Cash generation was good, amounting to 40 percent (1) of operating income in the quarter, and net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.2 (2.5).

STRENGTHENING IN LINE WITH OUR STRATEGY

We completed the acquisition of Liferaft in the first quarter. Liferaft is a recognized leader in open source intelligence (OSINT) and threat-intelligence technology, currently focused on the North American market. The acquisition creates significant opportunities to apply Liferaft's threat-intelligence capabilities across our client base, supports the development of a more scalable Securitas, and will be part of the newly established Security Risk Management (SRM)business unit. SRM is an end-to-end, intelligence-led approach to ­identify­ing, understanding, monitor­ing and ­acting on risks specific to each client.

The ongoing shift in our business mix towards technology and solutions remains a key driver of our profitability improvement. We also continue to strengthen the performance of the security services business line and, as previ­ously communicated, expect to complete the majority of our current portfolio of underperforming contracts in Europe by the first half of 2026.

During the quarter, we divested Global Elite Group in the US and a small non-core part of our technology business in Canada as part of our strategic assessment program, which is now nearing completion. The close-down of the SCIS government business is progressing according to plan.

A RESILIENT BUSINESS

Our clients operate in an increasingly complex and fast evolving risk environment, which is driving greater awareness of the need for professional, reliable security solutions. As geo­political uncertainty rises, client interest in our services continues to increase. Supported by our long term partnership approach, global presence, and strong capabilities, Securitas is well positioned as a trusted and preferred security partner. Our resilient business model and predominantly local service delivery also helped mitigate the impact of geopolitical volatility during the first quarter.

CREATING LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Securitas is today a more resilient, scalable, and future-proof company – well positioned to continue generating long-term value for our shareholders. We look forward to sharing the next chapters of our strategic journey at our Capital Markets Day in June."

Magnus Ahlqvist

President and CEO

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone ­conference on April 28, 2026, at 9.30 a.m. (CEST) where President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Matteo Dall'Ora will present the report and answer questions. The ­telephone conference will also be audio cast live via Securitas' website www.securitas.com

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

after the ­telephone conference.

For further information, please contact:

Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations + 46 76 116 7443

ABOUT SECURITAS

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, ­combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security ­industry. With approximately 322 000 employees in 44 markets, we see a ­different world and ­create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most – their people and assets.

Group financial targets

Securitas has the following financial targets:

8–10 percent technology and solutions annual average real sales growth

8 percent Group operating margin in the second half year of 2025, with a >10 percent ­long-term operating margin ambition

A net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.0x

An operating cash flow of 70–80 percent of operating income before ­amortization

Securitas AB (publ.)

P. O. Box 12307

SE-102 28 Stockholm, Sweden

Visiting address:

Lindhagensplan 70

Telephone: + 46 10 470 30 00

Corporate registration number: 556302-7241

www.securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 a.m. (CEST) on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

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SOURCE Securitas