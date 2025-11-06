Securitas AB Interim Report Q3 2025 January-September

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

July–September 2025

Total sales MSEK 38 521 (40 229)

Organic sales growth 3 percent (5)

Adjusted organic sales growth, 4 percent*

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 4 percent (6)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 3 107 (3 006)

Operating margin 8.1 percent (7.5)

Adjusted operating margin, 8.3 percent (7.6)*

Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK –1 527 (–697), whereof MSEK –1 462 (0) related to the close-down of the government business within SCIS

Earnings per share, SEK 1.09 (2.03)

Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 3.34 (3.05)

Cash flow from operating activities 106 percent (115)

January–September 2025

Total sales MSEK 116 691 (120 127)

Organic sales growth 4 percent (5)

Adjusted organic sales growth, 4 percent*

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 5 percent (7)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 8 430 (8 164)

Operating margin 7.2 percent (6.8)

Adjusted operating margin, 7.5 ­percent (7.0)*

Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK –1 770 (–1 157), whereof MSEK –1 462 (0) related to the close-down of the government business within SCIS

Earnings per share SEK 5.95 (6.15)

Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 8.48 (7.76)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio 2.2 (2.7)

Cash flow from operating activities 74 percent (58)

*A new key ratio, operating margin adjusted for the government business within SCIS in the process of being closed down, was added as of the second quarter 2025. A new key ratio, organic sales growth adjusted for the same business, has been added as of the third quarter 2025. Refer to note 5 for further information.

Comments from the President and CEO

"Strong delivery with an operating margin exceeding 8% in the third quarter"

We achieved an important milestone in the third quarter, delivering an operating margin exceeding 8 percent. This is the result of strong strategic execution and performance across all our business segments. We are on the right track to achieve our financial target of an operating margin of 8 percent in the second half of 2025.

Organic sales growth was in line with our expectations, driven by strong performance in security services in North America. In security services Europe, organic sales growth was hampered by the ongoing active portfolio management activities. Real sales growth in tech­nol­ogy and solutions was 4 percent, which is below our expectations and will be a priority area the coming quarters.

We generated solid operating cash flow in the third quarter, and nine months into 2025 we have improved our cash generation substantially compared to last year. This supported continued deleveraging, resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.2.

A RESILIENT BUSINESS

Our clients navigate a complex risk landscape where our long-term partnership approach, supported by deep security expertise, a global presence and AI-enabled digital capabilities, makes us the preferred security partner in the market.

In a time marked by global uncertainty, geopolitical risks and macro volatility, our resilient business model has consistently demonstrated its strength by delivering local security services close to our clients. Despite ongoing uncertainty, we had no material impact from shifts in the global trade landscape in the third quarter.

PROFITABILITY A PRIORITY

The third quarter performance confirms a material profitability improvement in both technology and solutions, and in security services. In technology and solutions, our strengthened commercial offering and cost management resulted in an operating margin of 11.7 percent (11.2). In the security services business, active portfolio management and increasing margins on new sales, improved the operating margin to 6.9 percent (6.6). In recent years, we have taken a disciplined approach to address the most underperforming security services contracts in our portfolio and we expect the vast majority of this work to be completed across Europe by the first half of 2026.

The ongoing business optimization program has been well executed and contributed to the margin improvement in the third quarter. The targeted MSEK 200 in annualized savings has in all material aspects been executed as of the third quarter.

The close-down of the government business within SCIS started in the third quarter and is progressing according to plan. The close-down will positively impact the Group's long-term profitability and cash generation and we estimate that the process will be largely completed by the end of 2026. Although we have some remaining work to refine our business portfolio to sharpen our long-term performance and competitive position, the strategic assessment program is now nearing its end and we expect to conclude the final activities in the coming quarters.

CREATING LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Our strategy to build a more scalable Securitas focused on technology and digital capabilities is yielding results. We have delivered 19 quarters of consecutive operating margin improvement and have strengthened our operational cash flow generation consistently over time. In the third quarter, we delivered a record-high operating margin and achieved 19 percent growth of earnings per share. Today's Securitas is a more resilient and future-proof company, well-positioned to continue to generate long-term value for our shareholders.

Magnus Ahlqvist

President and CEO

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone ­conference on November 6, 2025, at 9.30 a.m. (CET) where President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Andreas Lindback will present the report and answer questions. The ­telephone conference will also be audio cast live via Securitas' website www.securitas.com.

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link

www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/ after the ­telephone conference.

ABOUT SECURITAS

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, ­combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security ­industry. With approximately 336 000 employees in 44 markets, we see a ­different world and ­create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most – their people and assets.

Group financial targets

Securitas has four financial targets:

8–10 percent technology and solutions annual average real sales growth

8 percent Group operating margin by year-end 2025, with a >10 percent ­long-term operating margin ambition

A net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.0x

An operating cash flow of 70–80 percent of operating income before ­amortization

