Securitas Acquires Security Solutions Company in Germany

Securitas has acquired all shares in the security solutions company Süddeutsche Bewachung in Germany. Enterprise value is estimated to MSEK 80 (MEUR 8.2).

Süddeutsche Bewachung has annual sales of approximately MSEK 95 (MEUR 9.6) and 300 employees. The company offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding in the Rhein-Neckar area in the south-west of Germany, with headquarter located in Mannheim. The company has a very solid customer portfolio, comprising many customer segments. With this acquisition, Securitas strengthens its position in this area of Germany.

The acquisition is consolidated in Securitas as of January 2, 2018.
 
