Securitas Direct Switzerland and Essence Security Introduce MyShield Intruder Intervention System Across Swiss Market

This product launch follows ten years of collaboration between Essence Security and Securitas Direct, during which time the security services provider introduced myriad Essence technologies to the Swiss market. The nationwide debut is the direct result of a successful pilot implementation that demonstrated MyShield's superior connectivity, coverage, and smoke deployment capabilities, achieving perfect performance metrics in every tested scenario. MyShield's proven advanced capabilities bring to the Swiss market a new level of efficacy in deterring intruders while ensuring safety and minimal disruption.

"We at Securitas Direct Switzerland pride ourselves on our commitment to embracing new innovations, and after seeing firsthand the MyShield device's cutting-edge capabilities in real-world settings, we are eager to bring this level of protection to our customers across Switzerland," said Christian Chenaux from Securitas Direct Switzerland. "MyShield sets a new benchmark in Swiss security standards, offering home and business owners a smarter, more proactive way to protect their properties."

The award-winning, first-of-its-kind MyShield device deploys a veil of harmless yet disorienting smoke that fills a room in 30 seconds, forcing intruders off premises before they can cause harm to people or property. MyShield acts as a 'first responder,' significantly narrowing the window of time in which intruders can operate and providing an enhanced level of security to residential and commercial users -- particularly advantageous in high-risk environments with lone workers or unoccupied buildings where rapid response is crucial.

"Our collaboration with Securitas Direct Switzerland marks a pivotal moment in our mission to enhance the global security landscape," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "The outstanding results of our pilot program underline the robustness and reliability of MyShield, and we are thrilled to roll it out across Switzerland, allowing consumers to take control of their safety with a first response system that brings peace of mind."

"The nationwide rollout of MyShield across Switzerland builds on our decade-long relationship with Securitas Direct Switzerland, rooted in our shared commitment to protecting homes and businesses with cutting-edge security solutions," said Hagai Enoch, COO of Essence Group. "We look forward to launching new initiatives in the near future that will continue to set new standards of security for our global customers."

Easy-to-install, MyShield's battery-powered system includes an integrated motion detector, high-definition video camera to eliminate false alarms, voice announcement and rapid action remote smoke deployment. It utilizes cellular IoT networks and can be used as a standalone app-based solution or integrated into existing security systems. The low-maintenance device can be easily moved to ensure properties have 24/7 security on demand for reliable protection.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

About Securitas Direct Switzerland

For more information: https://www.securitas-direct.ch/en/

Media Contact:

Mushkie Meyer

Headline Media

[email protected]

US:+19143364035

UK:+442037694034

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468219/MyShield_Intruder_Intervention.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705604/Essence_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Essence Group