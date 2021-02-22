Securitas issues 7-year Eurobond

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas, the world's leading intelligent protective services partner, has issued a Eurobond of EUR 350 million in a 7-year deal under its existing EUR 4 billion EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program.

The coupon rate was set at 0.250 percent and the maturity date is February 22, 2028. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. The joint lead managers were BBVA, Citi, ING, KBC and SEB.

Securitas is your intelligent protective services partner. We base our protective services on customer-specific needs through different combinations of on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety and corporate risk management. Everywhere from homes to airports, our 355 000 employees are making your world a safer place.



