Securitas issues a MEUR 500 Eurobond

News provided by

Securitas

23 Feb, 2024, 06:48 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has today successfully closed a MEUR 500 bond in the Eurobond market with maturity in 2030. The coupon was 3.875 percent including a margin of 115 basis points.

The proceeds will mainly be used to refinance existing debt. 

The joint lead managers were BofA Securities, CIC, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, DNB and UniCredit. 

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,
+46 76 116 7443, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Securitas

Also from this source

Securitas AB upgraded to 'BBB' by S&P Global Ratings

Securitas AB was today upgraded to `BBB' with stable outlook. Based on lower leverage and strong cash flow generation, S&P's Global Ratings has...

Securitas AB upgraded to 'BBB' by S&P Global Ratings

Securitas AB was today upgraded to `BBB' with stable outlook. Based on lower leverage and strong cash flow generation, S&P's Global Ratings has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.