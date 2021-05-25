Securitas North America Announces Partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on 'National Missing Children's Day'

Securitas officers will have access to specially-designed NCMEC training modules and resources to raise awareness... Tweet this

"As a security company, Securitas understands what it means to help protect others," said Cal Walsh, co-host of the Investigation Discovery television series "In Pursuit" and child advocate for NCMEC. "The Securitas purpose statement is 'We help make the world a safer place.' That's perfectly aligned with our mission at NCMEC and makes our partnership such a great fit. Securitas brings so many unique and powerful resources to help us achieve that goal."

Securitas officers will have access to specially-designed NCMEC training modules and resources to raise awareness around issues relating to missing and exploited children and child safety. They will also attend a tailored e-learning event covering endangered runaways, child sex trafficking, preventing child abduction and recognizing indicators of child endangerments.

"From our hundreds of local branches to our pervasive feet on the street, we're eager to contribute to the important work done by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children," said Securitas President and CEO, North American Guarding, Greg Anderson. "This partnership is so meaningful to all of us, and we are proud to be able to put our resources to work in a way that can truly make an impact on the lives of children and families."

Securitas and NCMEC will also share resources to build awareness within the organizations and externally through media outreach and thought leadership. Together, they are committed to addressing child safety and advancing NCMEC's mission.

For more information on the partnership between Securitas North America and NCMEC, visit www.securitasinc.com or www.missingkids.com.

About Securitas: Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 countries and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and fulfill our purpose to "Help make your world a safer place."

About NCMEC: Since 1984, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® has served as the leading private, nonprofit organization helping to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent future victimization. As part of its work as the clearinghouse and resource center on issues relating to missing and exploited children, NCMEC operates a 24/7 hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678), and has assisted in the recovery of more than 348,000 missing children. NCMEC also operates the CyberTipline®, a mechanism for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation, which has received more than 86 million reports. To learn more about NCMEC, visit www.missingkids.org.

SOURCE Securitas North America

