Securitas North America announces rebranding of its global and national accounts business

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas Security Services North America Division has announced the renaming of its business unit that designs and manages large-scale security programs. Effective immediately, Global and National Accounts is now Global Clients Americas (GCA). The business focuses on cultivating highly collaborative relationships with clients having extended global footprints.

GCA's European counterpart, Securitas European and Global Accounts Department, was also rebranded to Global Clients Europe (GCE). The new names were announced by Senior Vice President Global Clients, Brian Riis Nielsen; President Global Clients Europe, Jeroen De Bock; and President, Client Experience, Global Clients Americas, Kelly Stone during the GCA annual meeting.

"The name change is part of Securitas' strategy to deepen our focus on client centricity and send a consistent, powerful message to our clients, employees and the marketplace worldwide," said Stone.

The new names more closely align Securitas' operations in the Americas and Europe and provides clients with easily recognizable global partners. The change underscores the company's commitment to building a stronger, more client-focused global value proposition that will further distinguish it as the preferred and trusted protective services partner for both its global and Americas' clients.

ABOUT SECURITAS

As The Leader in Protective Services, Securitas and our 370,000 employees worldwide help companies of all sizes and industries achieve superior security programs and results. Our security solutions cut across the Six Pillars of Protective Services: On-Site, Mobile and Remote Guarding; Electronic Security, Fire & Safety, and Corporate Risk Management. From the back office to the boardroom, warehouse to storefront, Wall Street to Main Street – Securitas empowers people, technology and knowledge to advance the industry in general and our clients' security in particular. For more information about Securitas Services North America, visit www.securitasinc.com.

SOURCE Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.