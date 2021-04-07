Securitas North America continues to hire, targeting over 15,000 new hires through the Spring of 2021
- Client demand across many sectors and markets remains strong
- Fully digitized, virtual HR processes improve speed and safety of hiring and onboarding
- Industry leader offers attractive career opportunities, compelling benefits and a well-defined path for employee development and advancement
PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas Security Services North America announced it is planning to hire over 15,000 employees through the Spring of 2021 to meet client demand across a variety of segments and markets in the US, Canada and Mexico.
The company experienced strong demand in 2020, resulting in a significant increase of new hires. A trend it expects to continue throughout 2021 and beyond. Greg Anderson, President and CEO of Securitas North American Guarding, says this is a key driver in the company's growth strategy. "We continue to see demand across all of our markets, including technology, health care, financial and hospitality facilities," Anderson said.
The company's hiring process has always been open to everyone but is now supported by fully virtual procedures in which interviews, screening, onboarding paperwork and non-site-specific training are all done remotely.
"We have the industry's most digitized hiring and onboarding process," said Rod Musser, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Securitas. "As important, we provide in-depth training and value the knowledge and expertise that employees bring from their experiences in other industries."
This virtual hiring environment, combined with the diverse career opportunities Securitas offers, is leading to more people making a long-term commitment to the security industry. Which, according to Musser, is just what Securitas is hoping for as they continue to prepare for the future by bolstering their talent pipeline.
"Securitas has a history of promoting from within and our many employees who began as security officers and now hold positions in finance, business development, human resources and senior leadership are great examples of the career paths that are possible," said Musser. "We also offer a unique certificate program developed in partnership with Purdue University Global as well as tuition reimbursement for associate and bachelor's degrees and other benefits to substantially help employees reach their career goals."
While workforce requirements vary by region, the company has full-time, part-time and temporary positions available throughout its North America operations. All Securitas positions require drug and background screening. Interested candidates can apply online at www.securitasjobs.com.
About Securitas: Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 countries and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and fulfill our purpose to "Help make your world a safer place."
