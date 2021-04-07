Securitas North America continues to hire, targeting over 15,000 new hires through the Spring of 2021

Securitas Security Services North America is planning to hire over 15,000 employees through the Spring of 2021. Tweet this

The company's hiring process has always been open to everyone but is now supported by fully virtual procedures in which interviews, screening, onboarding paperwork and non-site-specific training are all done remotely.

"We have the industry's most digitized hiring and onboarding process," said Rod Musser, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Securitas. "As important, we provide in-depth training and value the knowledge and expertise that employees bring from their experiences in other industries."

This virtual hiring environment, combined with the diverse career opportunities Securitas offers, is leading to more people making a long-term commitment to the security industry. Which, according to Musser, is just what Securitas is hoping for as they continue to prepare for the future by bolstering their talent pipeline.

"Securitas has a history of promoting from within and our many employees who began as security officers and now hold positions in finance, business development, human resources and senior leadership are great examples of the career paths that are possible," said Musser. "We also offer a unique certificate program developed in partnership with Purdue University Global as well as tuition reimbursement for associate and bachelor's degrees and other benefits to substantially help employees reach their career goals."

While workforce requirements vary by region, the company has full-time, part-time and temporary positions available throughout its North America operations. All Securitas positions require drug and background screening. Interested candidates can apply online at www.securitasjobs.com.

About Securitas: Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 countries and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and fulfill our purpose to "Help make your world a safer place."

