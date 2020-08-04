Securitas North America expands its COVID-19 Specialized Training and Global Knowledge Library to further support clients' safe, secure and smart re-openings

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas Security Services North America Division announced today its latest series of COVID-19 specific training for its 100,000+ security officers and field managers, along with enhancements to its industry-leading COVID Global Knowledge Library. Each of these initiatives further distinguishes the company's Access Control Screening solutions which are providing front line support for the safe, secure and smart re-openings of thousands of client sites across North America.

"The extensive, constantly updated training of our frontline security officers has become a critical and distinctive asset for us," said Greg Anderson, Securitas North America Guarding President and CEO.

The company's newest series of COVID officer training, Working Safely in Changing Times, delivers a rich set of new and/or enhanced courses; including:

An Introduction to Pandemics & Social Distancing

Screening Tools and Practices

Personal Protective Equipment

Proper Sanitizing Techniques

Industry-specific Applications

An additional module, Working Safely in Changing Times – Manager Edition, is specifically designed to prepare managers to support clients and employees and meets the needs associated with safe, secure business operations in the increasingly dynamic environment of widespread health concerns.

Providing security that effectively addresses ever-changing requirements demands a constant flow of data from and to the field. Securitas' adaptive procedures draw heavily on the company's COVID-19 Global Knowledge Library, which is an accumulation of best practices gleaned from ongoing CDC recommendations and the company's COVID-19 specific field experiences. This Library now reflects the key learnings across dozens of industries and thousands of clients globally, including numerous Fortune 500 health care, manufacturing, consumer products and technology firms.

"Our Global Knowledge Library is another distinct asset we are leveraging to our clients' full advantage," said Anderson. "Feedback from our clients continues to reinforce the high value of our COVID resources and services, and their ability to quickly address new situational requirements."

ABOUT SECURITAS

As The Leader in Protective Services, Securitas and our 370,000 employees worldwide help companies of all sizes and industries achieve superior security programs and results. Our security solutions cut across the Six Pillars of Protective Services: On-Site, Mobile and Remote Guarding; Electronic Security, Fire & Safety, and Corporate Risk Management. From the back office to the boardroom, warehouse to storefront, Wall Street to Main Street – Securitas empowers people, technology and knowledge to advance the industry in general and our clients' security in particular. For more information about Securitas Services North America, visit www.securitasinc.com

SOURCE Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Related Links

securitasinc.com

